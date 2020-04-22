DETROIT, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Youth Choir today released an emotional recording of the song "Stand by Me" to honor doctors, nurses and health care professionals in metro Detroit and around the world who are on the front lines battling COVID-19.
In a video released on Pistons.com and social media the Detroit Youth Choir – each member singing remotely as they shelter in place – is joined by several legendary Pistons guards: Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Richard "Rip" Hamilton, Dave Bing and current Piston Derrick Rose. The video can be accessed by using the following link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/7ktd4bd13rl4brt/Pistons_DYC_StandByMe.mp4?dl=0
Inspired by the efforts of health care workers in metro Detroit and around the world, Tom Gores, Arn Tellem and the Detroit Pistons are making an initial donation of $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan's COVID-19 health fund in connection with the video's release. Funds will be used to help address urgent health-related needs in the community.
The video also serves as a public service announcement encouraging residents to abide by the State of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.
Gores and the Pistons organization have rallied support for multiple COVID-19 relief efforts recently: Last week Gores purchased and delivered 100,000 surgical-grade masks for the City of Detroit to support first responders and city workers; the organization is made the newly constructed Performance Center downtown available to health officials for crisis response activities, if needed; in partnership with Wayne County and corporate partners, the organization made a $370,000 funding grant to Forgotten Harvest; the Pistons are helping the City of Detroit communicate important messages to residents through a series of Public Service Announcements featuring popular players from the past and present; and created a centralized repository of COVID-19 resources accessible on the team's web site.
Public Relations Contacts:
Kevin Grigg, Cletus Lewis Jr., Josh Schur
(313) 771-7577
kgrigg@pistons.com;clewis@pistons.com;
jschur@pistons.com