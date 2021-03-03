SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DevaCell Inc. today announced it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences being held virtually March 9-10, 2021.
DevaCell's CEO, David Pyrce will provide a business and R&D update on the company's ONCoat, synthetic vector platform technology, as well as the company's three key therapeutic programs advancing to IND-enabling studies: Oncolytic cancer immunotherapy, gene therapy/gene editing and vaccines.
The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00am EST on the H.C. Wainwright website, https://hcwevents.com, as well as the Investors section of the DevaCell website at https://devacell.com/.
About DevaCell
DevaCell is a next-generation, synthetic vector-based therapeutics firm developing best-in-class therapeutics across three key segments: Oncolytic cancer immunotherapy, gene therapy/gene editing applications, and vaccines. DevaCell's platform technology, DEVA (designer encapsulated viral assembly), enabling repeat administration and systemic delivery, is the foundational innovation for the company's transformative nanoparticle-based, ONCoatTM technology and a portfolio of next-generation therapeutic product candidates. The company's lead oncolytic cancer immunotherapy program includes a pipeline of product candidates that have been engineered to express novel combinations of transgene payloads (cytokines, checkpoint inhibitors, metabolic enzymes and other immunomodulating agents). In preclinical development is an infectious disease vaccine for COVID-19 and in discovery research are applications in gene therapy/gene editing.
