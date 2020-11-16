Development of Blood-Based Alzheimer's Prognostic Propels Diadem to Finalist Status for Both the Gaetano Marzotto Company Prize and 2030 Social Impact Special Prize

--Prestigious Awards Celebrate Entrepreneurial Company Innovation and Pioneering New Products Supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals-- --Diadem's Minimally Invasive Blood-Based AlzoSure® Prognostic Test for Early Alzheimer's Disease Selected for Potential to Help Transform Management of this Devastating Global Disorder-- --Diadem Also Provides Update on Intellectual Property Status of the AlzoSure Technology--