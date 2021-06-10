JUPITER, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on improvements in finger prostheses devices, in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 3Q/2021.
With a look at Naked Prosthetics, Advancements will explore how innovations in prosthetics technology are helping amputees get back to work and back to doing what they love. Created specifically for partial hand amputation, spectators will see how Naked Prosthetics' durable, custom, functional finger prostheses are designed to replace the partial or total loss of the finger.
Audiences will learn how Naked Prosthetics works with clinics, independent prosthetists, physicians, and surgeons to provide prostheses that are simple, elegant, and fully functional for everyday use.
In addition, the show will discover how the American-made devices are individually created to mimic the natural motion of the finger, utilizing the remainder of an amputee's digit to power each device.
"Although fingers are the primary site for amputation, technology has struggled to provide relevant solutions until now. Naked Prosthetics uses traditional machining, injection molding, and 3D printing to make robust, functional prostheses. We are excited to showcase our technology in the hopes of reaching professionals serving this market and those with partial hand and full finger amputations, looking for a solution," said Bob Thompson, CEO.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how Naked Prosthetics is supporting and impacting the lives of people with finger amputation.
"These functional, high-quality finger devices aim to restore the user's ability to perform daily tasks, supporting job retention and encouraging an active lifestyle," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements. "We look forward to exploring this on the show."
About Naked Prosthetics:
Visionaries of elegant, robust, functional devices for partial hand and full finger amputees – Naked Prosthetics designs and manufactures products to get people back to work, performing most activates of daily living, and back to doing the things that they love.
For more information, visit: http://www.npdevices.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
