NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for New York City, a non-profit organization representing the city's civic, government, business and labor leaders, has produced two public service announcements – with the help of New York State Governor Mario Cuomo – reminding people of the urgency to protect one another by taking the necessary steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The broadcast PSAs can be viewed here.
Stressing the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to utilize common sense to prevent its spread, one spot concludes with words from Gov. Cuomo reminding viewers that "in this crisis, we are all first responders," while the second ends with the stark admonition: "your actions can either save or endanger a life."
Produced by DeVito/Verdi, one of the New York's top creative advertising agencies, the commercials have begun airing on all local network affiliates, Hulu and a number of other media outlets, including TikTok, Empire Report, Charter, Altice USA, and via The Ad Council. Airtime is being donated by the participating media companies.
"We couldn't think of a more important role to take then imploring everyone to do everything they can to keep our friends, neighbors and family safe," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi. "Hopefully this will have some impact on stopping the spread of this pandemic."
The moving spots, entitled "Fight the Spread," focus on the actions needed to keep one another healthy. In addition to calling out the steps needed to be taken to prevent the spread, one spot offers a reassuring message that sanity is, in fact, spreading during this pandemic as we are all taking this seriously and taking steps to fight the spread. The second spot reminds viewers of the sacrifices we all must make to ensure that those who have sacrificed the most for our country, the elderly, can survive.
DeVito/Verdi has had a long history of creating memorable issue advertising and public service announcements. The agency spearheaded a number of powerful PSAs following 9/11 for the Campaign For Freedom that addressed the importance of protecting and cherishing the freedoms protected under the Constitution.
"Governor Cuomo has been a consistent source of strong, fact-based messaging. These ads amplify his counsel to remain calm during this difficult time and reflect the Partnership's confidence in his leadership," stated Kathryn Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City.
The Partnership for New York City represents leading companies that employ more than 1.5 million New Yorkers. We work with government, labor and the nonprofit sector to address major challenges facing the city and to maintain New York's status as a premiere center of business, finance and innovation. Through the Partnership Fund for New York City, we contribute directly to projects that create jobs, improve economically distressed communities and stimulate new business creation.
DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.
