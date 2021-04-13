SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DF/Net Research, Inc. (DFnet), a trusted leader in clinical data management solutions, today announced its partnership with ClinConsent, LLC. ClinConsent is a leading electronic informed consent (eIC) software provider. This partnership will further extend DFnet's suite of clinical data management solutions.
"At DFnet, we are proud to help researchers move science forward" Lisa Ondrejcek, founder of DFnet, shares. "The possibilities of electronic informed consent (eIC) are not only a step forward for traditional clinical research, but critical in the evolving virtual clinical trial landscape. We are thrilled to partner with ClinConsent to add this trusted, patient-centric consent solution to the DFnet roster."
ClinConsent's eConsent solution, now known in some markets as "DFconsent" under the DFnet suite of solutions, enhances patient information exchange in clinical research. The typical consent process for a clinical trial is cumbersome. DFconsent is critical in simplifying and accelerating this process. DFconsent engages participants with interactive multimedia in their local language. This enables informed decisions about participation in research and allows for quick consent from participant phones.
"The ClinConsent eConsent solution has been widely recognized as the most functionally robust eConsent automation solution in the industry" said Anil Kumar Mallikarjuna, president and CEO of ClinConsent. "We are excited to see our solution expand into new markets through this important partnership with DFnet. DFnet's leadership and expertise will extend the impact of DFconsent on global clinical research. ClinConsent will continue to deliver eIC solutions to Europe and Asia."
DFnet is hosting a webinar on May 12, 2021 to officially welcome DFconsent to the DFnet suite of clinical data management solutions. Visit http://www.dfnetresearch.com/knowledge-hub/ to register.
About DF/Net Research, Inc.
DF/Net Research, Inc. (DFnet) is a global healthcare technology company providing eClinical solutions, including eIC, data capture, eSource, and clinical data management services. DFnet provides solutions for CROs, medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech, academic research, and non-profit organizations. DFnet is headquartered in Seattle, WA and has teams in Canada and South Africa.
About ClinConsent, Inc.
ClinConsent, Inc. is a leading strategic eConsent software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. ClinConsent is dedicated to helping the world's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments. Through the use of innovative and progressive technologies, research organizations drive efficiency in clinical development, better manage risks, ensure regulatory compliance and manage their clinical operations performance.
