When David Di Pietro started Di Pietro Partners, PLLC over a decade ago he envisioned building a firm focused on top quality legal representation. In the complex legal world of healthcare and medical malpractice, this quality is critical in order to ensure the best odds of a successful legal outcome.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The State of Florida has some of the most complex medical and healthcare laws in the country, which are challenging to navigate. It therefore shouldn't be surprising that the state is inundated with personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys. If an individual suffers an injury as a direct result of a medical professional's negligence, there is a limited amount of time to file a claim and receive compensation.
After conducting this detailed analysis of the top medical malpractice law firms in Sunrise and the South Florida area, Di Pietro Partners was selected as one of the best local firms specializing in medical malpractice, earning an A+ rating for both reputation and professionalism. To those who have worked with and know Di Pietro Partners this comes as no surprise, based on their extensive experience for professionalism and a hard earned reputation for exceptional medical malpractice and legal services to Floridians over the years.
Since there is such a large number of personal injury and medical malpractice lawyers operating in Florida and specifically the Sunrise area, many Floridians find the process of choosing the right attorney a difficult task. Luckily, there are resources available to assist in the selection process. One of the best and most popular is Expertise.com, which carefully picks the top experts across over 200 different professional services throughout the country.
Employing a team of veteran researchers, Expertise.com is able to comb over approximately 60,000 different businesses on a monthly basis in order to discover the top professionals in every industry and geographical area of the country. Using a stringent selection process, they sort through a combination of accreditations, awards and licenses, as well as review other factors such as service capability assessments and data reviews. On top of this, they even employ the use of undercover mystery shoppers to ensure they are truly picking the best of the best professionals in each industry.
Di Pietro Partners specializes in legal matters related to healthcare law and medical malpractice. The firm also specializes in a number of other practice areas including probate and trust cases, medical malpractice defense, and other matters related to general litigation.
To learn more about Di Pietro Partners and the legal services offered at their Fort Lauderdale based practice, visit the firm's website below.
