RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiabetesSisters is pleased to announce its 2022 National Strategic Partners - Dexcom, Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. Established in 2018 to work together with industry partners, the National Strategic Partnership focuses on needs in the diabetes community and facilitates open conversations between patients and industry partners to create relevant and valuable programs and services.
National Strategic Partners collaborate with DiabetesSisters Board of Directors and staff to discuss mutual-interest initiatives; offer ways to better inform the diabetes community of products, services, and assistance programs; and provide patient voices to industry to aid in the understanding of patient needs.
"We are grateful for the support of these partners, who share a common interest in the improved management of diabetes, including those in underserved communities," said Anna Norton, MS, CEO of DiabetesSisters. "A commitment to the physical and psychosocial health of people with diabetes is a mutual goal we share."
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, DiabetesSisters is the only organization nationwide focusing exclusively on women living with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with and at risk of diabetes and to advocate on their behalf. DiabetesSisters has a nearly 50,000+ member peer network that unites women with diabetes for the purpose of support, education, and advocacy. Signature programs include monthly peer support meetings (PODS Meetups); the Welcoming Diversity, Elevating Voices Program; Annual Leadership Institute for volunteer leaders; online expert articles, blog posts, forums; and conferences. For more information, visit diabetessisters.org.
