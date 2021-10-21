CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiabetesSisters welcomed nearly 40 Part of DiabetesSisters (PODS) Leaders to its seventh annual Leadership Institute on October 2-4, 2021. Institute participants learned from expert speakers and DiabetesSisters staff through 10 webinars on topics that included mental health, diabetes identity development, diabetes and hormones, continuous glucose monitors and time in range, insulin, and diversity and allies in the diabetes space. Participants also shared their 766 total years of lived diabetes expertise and 145 total years of PODS Leader expertise with each other in five meetings throughout the weekend to discuss their own leadership, lessons learned, and goals for the coming year.
Invited speakers at the DiabetesSisters Leadership Institute included:
- Michele Polz, Chair, DiabetesSisters Board of Directors
- Tonya Rich, RDN, LD, ADEPT™ Certified, Insulet
- Nicole Wargon, Healthline Media
- Heather Walker, Ph.D., University of Utah, DiabetesSisters Board of Directors
- Megan Muñoz, RN, MSN, CMSRN, CDCES, Type2AndYou with Meg
- Sarah Mart, MS, MPH, DiabetesSisters
- Alice Cheng, MD, Trillium Health Partners and University of Toronto
- Sheri Czachor, Certified Fitness Instructor
- Shelby Kinnaird, Put on Your Apron, DiabetesSisters Board of Directors
- Janet Doolin, Registered Yoga Instructor
- Kristyn Milburn, MS-N, NP-C, CDCES, Community Health Center of SE Kansas
- Brian Wilhelmsen, Abbott Diabetes
- Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES. DiabetesSisters Board of Directors
One of the many highlights of the Institute was the panel discussion on Diversity, Allies, & Advocacy in the Diabetes Space, with panelists Corinna Cornejo (Type2Musings), Kylene Redmond (BlackDiabeticGirl), CJ Walker (The Genetic Diabetic), and Anna Norton (DiabetesSisters CEO). "We are extremely proud of this year's Institute, bringing together Leaders from across the US, highly regarded expert speakers, and dedicated supporters, Board Members, and staff. This program builds upon previous years, investing in the growth and development of our volunteers, and empowering them to live informed and healthy lives, while empowering their community to do the same," said Anna Norton, CEO. "To accomplish a program such as this one, virtually, is no small feat."
Volunteer PODS Leaders represent DiabetesSisters in their communities by facilitating inclusive support and education groups of their peers: adult women living with or at risk of any type of diabetes or prediabetes. All meetings are currently held via online platform or conference call due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations and guidelines.
A DiabetesSisters signature program, PODS Meetups started in Raleigh, NC in 2010 and has grown to support nearly 40 monthly meetups with PODS Leaders opening the groups from locations throughout the US. The program provides encouragement, education, and peer support to women living with diabetes and prediabetes and serves nearly 3,000 women nationwide each year.
DiabetesSisters recognizes and appreciates 2021 Leadership Institute sponsors: Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Viatris.
About DiabetesSisters
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, DiabetesSisters is the only organization nationwide focusing exclusively on women living with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with and at risk of diabetes and to advocate on their behalf. DiabetesSisters has a nearly 50,000+ member peer network that unites women with diabetes for the purpose of support, education, and advocacy. Signature programs include monthly peer support meetings (PODS Meetups); the Minority Initiative Program; Annual Leadership Institute for volunteer leaders; online expert articles, blog posts, forums; and conferences. For more information, visit diabetessisters.org.
