WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Diabetic foot ulcers are a major complication resulting from diabetes. They occur in approximately 15% of diabetics. Diabetic foot ulcers and related problems cause 20 percent of the nearly 3 million hospitalizations.
NEW DIABETIC'S ULCER & SORE CARE OINTMENT
A new, non-prescription ointment was recently developed and released for distribution in the U.S. It may provide a low-cost option for early care of emerging foot ulcers and other sores for many in the diabetes community before they become acute and require hospital care.
Developed and manufactured by Aidance Scientific, a Rhode Island company, their Diabetic's Ulcer & Sore Relief Ointment is sold directly to consumers under the brand name Terrasil®.
The product leverages the company's 18 years of experience formulating wound care related products and experience from related clinical studies. Key ingredients include premium natural emollients, herbal extracts, essential oils, and the company's patented Activated Minerals®.
HELPING INDIVIDUALS RESPOND EARLIER
Aidance developed the product to ensure Diabetics that face markedly increased risks for skin ulcers and sores could easily identify a product geared to their use, enabling individuals with diabetes to respond to early signs and symptoms. Additionally, the unfortunate reality is many in the Diabetes community are often in economically, nutritionally, and medically underserved and disadvantaged communities. Individuals in these communities may delay seeking medical care due to access, time and cost hurdles until the problem is very serious and requires hospitalization. While in an ideal world no such barriers and delays would exist, and Aidance stresses its products are not a substitute for consulting with a licensed healthcare practitioner, the reality is there is a need for early self-care options before an ulcer becomes severe. Aidance is proud to provide such an option. Aidance still encourages its customers to consult with a licensed healthcare practitioner and discontinue use after seven days if no improvement.
PRODUCT AVAILABILITY
The Terrasil brand Diabetic's Ulcer & Sore Relief Ointment is available in 44gm jars featuring an easy-grip contoured lid. Product can be ordered directly from the company by visiting http://www.TerrasilHealing.com or speaking with one of their experienced Customer Care representatives 833-4-TERRASIL (833-483-7727). Shipping same business day and express options are available for orders placed by 2pm ET. Medical professionals and retailers seeking more product information or interested in ordering can reach corporate sales at (401) 671-6189.
ABOUT AIDANCE SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Aidance Scientific, Inc. founded in 2004 is a research, development, and topical compounding facility based in Woonsocket, RI. Aidance's main facility is also an FDA Registered Establishment for the manufacture of topical non-prescription drug products. Aidance holds a number of patents on its Activated Minerals® complex, central to its therapeutic formulas. Aidance and its Terrasil® brand family have served over a million customers seeking relief for their skin and personal care issues. Thousands of verified 5-star ratings and reviews are available on http://www.AidanceProducts.com. For more information contact Aidance Scientific at 401-432-7750 or visit http://www.Aidance.com
