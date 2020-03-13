ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory (DSL), a high complexity CLIA Certified laboratory specializing in molecular microbiology testing, has developed a test that rapidly detects the SARS—CoV 2 virus that causes (COVID-19). The assay is for use on nasopharyngeal swabs, throat swabs, bronchoalveolar lavages, and bronchial washings. The COVID-19 Assay test is available now and has been submitted to the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization (EAU).
DSL's COVID-19 test will help ease the burden of testing that has been impacting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Further, it will allow hospitals and other health institutions quick test results, so immediate action can be taken to treat the virus after detection.
Tony Hoffman, CEO of Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, says, "COVID-19 is a public health crisis. As an experienced molecular diagnostic laboratory, we felt an immediate and deep commitment to introduce an assay for rapid virus detection. Accurate and quick identification will help hospitals and healthcare institutions hasten reaction time when faced with positive cases, and, ultimately, help with containment and spread of the disease."
Currently, the need for testing is urgent. By increasing testing availability, DSL hopes to help give the dedicated members of the CDC more time to spend on research related to this novel virus.
RT-PCR Technology Offers the Rapid Results Needed During This Crisis
Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory is a global leader in the development of RT-PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. The DSL RT-PCR assay will detect the COVID-19 virus using high throughput technology that is both sensitive and accurate. According to Mr. Hoffman, "The turnaround time for DSL's COVID-19 Assay is 24 hours. Faster detection allows preparedness protocols to begin quickly. And, in a public health crisis, that's critical."
Test Availability for Hospitals and Other Healthcare Institutions
Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory's COVID-19 test is being offered directly to hospitals and other healthcare institutions. DSL will only contract with those institutions directly in order to meet the urgent need experienced in that sector of public health. To ensure the highest impact during this health crisis, DSL will not be able to work with individual clinicians. If you are a clinician working with a hospital or other large healthcare institution, please coordinate through your organization to contract with DSL.
Specimens are currently being accepted at the laboratory. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions wishing to set up accounts for testing can do so by contacting us in the following ways:
- Call Customer Service at 877-485-5336
- Email Customer Service at cs@diagnosticsolutionslab.com
- Use our online Contact Form to send us a message
DSL currently maintains a large supply of reagents and testing materials and is well prepared for a high volume of tests to be run and reported within the 24-hour turnaround time.