WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following this week's decision from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cut vascular access services by 20% Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule for CY2022, the Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition's health policy chair, Dr. Gregg Miller, issued the following statement:
"Yesterday's announcement from CMS spells trouble for vascular access. The decision to finalize the clinical labor policy will bring about roughly 20% cuts to vascular access services, which already suffered a 39% cut in the 2017 PFS. This pattern is not sustainable for patients and providers.
"These cuts will limit patient options for life-saving care because vascular access centers will be forced to close due to insufficient reimbursement levels. The end result will accelerate the trend towards health care consolidation, further disadvantage people of color, and increase Medicare spending.
"DVAC urges Congress to take action and reform the PFS to protect patients and providers."
DVAC is a coalition of medical specialty societies, physicians, and vascular access centers of excellence (VACs) in the office and ASC setting that provide vascular access services to individuals with advanced chronic kidney disease and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
