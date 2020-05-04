NEPTUNE, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leading kidney care company pioneering breakthrough home-based solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease, announced today the official expansion of its in-SNF home dialysis model to the state of Tennessee. Dialyze Direct now services ten states nationwide and continues to grow rapidly. The company's progression is attributed to the high demand for a revitalized dialysis model to serve medically complex geriatric patients, which currently make up 50% of all dialysis patients.
The company's expansion comes alongside its efforts to support high-risk geriatric patients in skilled nursing homes, who need on-site care now more than ever amid COVID-19 self-isolation and stay-at-home orders. Dialysis patients, who are often immunocompromised, may experience infection challenges in conventional dialysis clinic settings. Through its rigorous infection control procedures, Dialyze Direct's on-site home dialysis model has historically reduced vascular access infections almost entirely. During the pandemic, the company is working with state governments and nursing facilities to assist in the proper quarantine and care of dialysis patients.
"We are happy to announce the expansion of Dialyze Direct during this critical time for elderly dialysis patients," said Henry Kauftheil, Chairman and co-founder of Dialyze Direct. "As we continue to respond to the significant need for an improved dialysis experience for geriatric patients, it was clear that Tennessee's population would strongly benefit from our services."
Dialyze Direct's interdisciplinary staff of physicians, nurses, technicians, social workers and renal dietitians, work with the patient's nephrologist to create personalized care plans for each patient. "We are proud to be the leaders in providing staff-assisted home hemodialysis to elderly patients. Our goal is always to provide exceptional outcome-driven care and during this pandemic we are rigorously focusing on mitigating risks to this already vulnerable patient demographic," said Kauftheil of Dialyze Direct.
Dialyze Direct's expansion into Tennessee is part of its aggressive growth strategy to meet the increase in demand in skilled nursing facilities for its unique home dialysis model, as well as the overall push in the industry toward home dialysis. The company currently provides care to patients residing in Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana.
About Dialyze Direct:
Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a dialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payers. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has launched operations in Tennessee , New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and is in working to launch operations in additional states.