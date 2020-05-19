ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Packaging today announced the donation of 100,000 face shields to Northwell Health, New York's largest health care provider and private employer, with 72,000 employees across the state. The donation is part of Diamond's continuing effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by designing and manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers across the country.
Diamond's face shields will be distributed among Northwell's 23 hospitals and 800 health care facilities. They will provide additional personal protection for Northwell's frontline staff fighting COVID-19 at the epicenter of the pandemic.
Diamond's hybrid paperboard and plastic protective face shields feature a dual-purpose design that minimizes the spread of, and reduces exposure to, COVID-19. They provide added protection by covering the eyes, nose, and mouth.
"I believe this collaboration between healthcare and manufacturing is truly life-changing," said Karla Fichter, CEO and owner of Diamond Packaging. "Our face shield designs have evolved to help address the shortage of plastic material in the marketplace and the ever-growing demand for face shield protection. Diamond continually strives to think outside of the box to create innovative solutions. In that spirit we continue to refine our approach to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 threat. We are honored to be a part of the solution for the healthcare system during this time of unprecedented crisis."
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Diamond has manufactured hundreds of thousands of face shields for healthcare workers across the country. Diamond also supports essential businesses by producing folding cartons for pharmaceutical and health care companies.
About Diamond Packaging:
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for the personal care, health care, and pharmaceutical industries. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, its greenbox sustainability initiative, and the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA). For more information visit www.diamondpackaging.com.
About Northwell Health:
Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 72,000 employees – 17,000-plus nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Dennis Bacchetta
Director of Marketing
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
(585) 334-8030 x229