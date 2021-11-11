ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Packaging today announced that it was a winner of Cannabis & Tech Today's 2021 Sustainable Leadership Award in the Packaging category. The competition, sponsored by Cannabis & Tech Today in partnership with Regennabis, seeks to shine a light on those companies acting as stewards of the environment along every step of the cannabis life cycle, from sustainable growing practices to eco-friendly packaging. It demonstrates the cannabis industry can be sustainable, eco-friendly, and a valuable tool in the global fight against climate change.
Diamond was recognized for its Greenbox initiative to research, design, and implement more sustainable packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The core of the initiative – designs, materials, and methods – represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain. Through creative design, careful material selection, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond minimizes waste, reduces shipping costs, and increases efficiencies – all of which support a sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand.
Diamond's design engineers create packaging that is both innovative and sustainable, while considering factors such as product protection, usability, sustainability, and first moment of truth (FMOT). They "right size" the carton and look for opportunities to reduce weight, reduce material usage, and eliminate or replace components.
Diamond carefully evaluates materials and suppliers to make the best recommendation for its customers' products. In 2020 over 97% of all packaging was made from renewable or recycled paperboards, many FSC-certified. Diamond has also been a pioneer in the adoption of paperboards with recycled content, including mixed sources and 100% recycled options.
From concept to completion, the company's approach to package design addresses sustainability throughout the supply chain. This includes incorporating best practices at the plant level, e.g., renewable energy, energy efficiency, process improvements, and waste recycling.
In 2007 Diamond became one of the first U.S.-based folding carton suppliers to purchase clean, renewable wind energy for 100% of its electrical energy requirements. The environmental benefit is equal to offsetting approximately 5,437 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the impact of which is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 7,101 acres of trees or removing 1,175 passenger vehicles from the road.
In 2014 Diamond became the first U.S.-based folding carton supplier to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) status. The recovery and recycling program is a natural evolution of the company's greenbox initiative and one which will provide long-term environmental and economic benefits.
In 2021 Diamond announced a multi-year commitment to purchase carbon offsets through Climate Action Reserve (CAR) to reduce its carbon footprint. Diamond facilities are now carbon neutral (covering Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions).
Diamond's 'Green Team' meets on a regular basis to assess progress and determine short-term goals, including achieving greater manufacturing efficiencies (and the resultant decreased energy demands), and long-term goals, including more comprehensive tracking of Scope 3 emissions with the aim of decreasing or offsetting them. The company also set a series of absolute and intensity targets to reduce its energy and water consumption, plus Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for the next 10 years.
Today, Diamond's packaging is designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards (many FSC-certified), and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) and Carbon Neutral (Scope 1 and Scope 2) facility.
Diamond offers a broad range of cannabis packaging options, manufactured with the most advanced printing and decorative capabilities in the industry.
Diamond's award-winning Lockbox® folding cartons are an upscale, CR-certified packaging solution for medical or recreational marijuana products. Diamond Lockbox® folding cartons combine beauty and strength for the ultimate in cannabis packaging design. The single and dual lock options feature finished edges and ample billboard space and can be decorated with a wide range of printing and finishing effects. The Lockbox® designs are a synergy of creative structural design, beautiful aesthetics, and industry-leading sustainability practices that Diamond is known for.
Diamond's CBD packaging is ideal for hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol) products that contain less than 0.3% THC. The designs incorporate many of the enhancements found in its other retail package designs, including specialty coatings, foiling, embossing, debossing, and decorative die cutting.
About Diamond Packaging:
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch + Lomb, Charlotte's Web, Columbia Care, L'Oréal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Shiseido, and many other Fortune 500 companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, its greenbox sustainability initiative, and the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA). For more information visit http://www.diamondpackaging.com/cannabis.
Media Contact
Dennis Bacchetta, DIAMOND PACKAGING, +1 (585) 334-8030 Ext: 229, dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
SOURCE DIAMOND PACKAGING