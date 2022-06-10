CalerieHealth®, a vertically integrated global wellness brand headquartered in Anaheim CA, continues to reinvest profits to the benefit of its valued Brand Partners. By establishing the Diamond Youth Club (DYC), CalerieHealth® is leveraging its relationships with leading companies within the nutrition industry and investing in private equity and rewarding DYC shares to top performers and distributors.
ANAHEIM, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CalerieHealth®, a vertically integrated global wellness brand headquartered in Anaheim CA, continues to reinvest profits to the benefit of its valued Brand Partners. By establishing the Diamond Youth Club (DYC), CalerieHealth® is leveraging its relationships with leading companies within the nutrition industry and investing in private equity and rewarding DYC shares to top performers and distributors.
The DYC portfolio includes shares of leading brands such as Ora Organic, a plant based direct to consumer-packaged goods company in the United States. With retail partnerships including Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Ulta, etc, shares of these hyper growth companies are expected to vastly increase in value and to outperform their peers.
Steve Flipse, President, and Founder at CalerieHealth®, views this as a major differentiator and value to Brand Partners:
"Today CalerieHealth® adds to our already unique value proposition and best in class compensation plan. Not only do we offer our distributors 8 ways to earn top dollar but to our top leaders they will additionally own equity in growth stock of some of the most exciting companies in our network."
Will Smelko, Co-founder, and CEO at Ora Organic had this to say regarding the partnership:
"We are thrilled to be partnering with CalerieHealth®, an esteemed company with tremendous growth and shared goal of improving the human lives through innovative and effective products."
About CalerieHealth®
CalerieHealth® is redefining the way people think about their physical well-being. With a Scientific Advisory Board consisting of scientists and researchers across the fields of chemistry biology and nutrition science, CalerieHealth® stays up to date on cutting-edge techniques and industry trends to ensure the greatest impact.
CalerieHealth® is changing lives around the world and it all begins with innovative product development and research, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a groundbreaking business rewards program.
For more information, please visit https://www.calerie.com
About Ora Organic
Ora is a leader in premium, plant-based nutrition and is disrupting the industry by setting the highest of standards for product quality and customer experience. Ora has achieved significant growth and recognition across the United States (selling in stores like Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Ulta Beauty, GNC, Sunlife Organics, and Erewhon) and has recently started selling internationally. They are on a mission to make an active, plant-forward lifestyle simple, accessible, and downright delicious.
For more information, please visit https://www.ora.organic/
