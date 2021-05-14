TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra Cannabis & Psychedelics Consulting ("dCC"), a leading regulatory consulting firm for Cannabis and Psychedelics headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its membership with the Cannabis Council of Canada ("C3").
The membership, which was ratified in March 2021, sees dicentra join C3 as an Affiliate Member, which is reserved for organizations that provide ancillary services within the cannabis industry.
"As a regulatory consultant within the legalized Canadian cannabis space, our role is to ensure that our clients have the support they need to obtain their cannabis licences and to run their businesses," said Peter Wojewnik, VP of Growth, Marketing, and Sales at dCC. "This new membership will allow us to add our voice to the collective advocacy power of C3 so that we can not only further improve our ability to support our clients, but also improve the quality standards of our industry as a whole."
"We are thrilled to have dCC join us as a new affiliate member with their regulatory expertise, and with a focus on expediting the export permit process," said George Smitherman, President, and CEO of the Cannabis Council of Canada (C3). "This is an issue of imminent concern that inhibits our sector's growth - C3 brings together some of the brightest minds in the sector to advocate for our industry - adding dCC's regulatory expertise only bolsters our ability to do that."
The membership marks the first of many collaborations between the two organizations, with the common goal of supporting the development, growth, and integrity of the regulated cannabis industry.
About dicentra Cannabis & Psychedelics Consulting (dCC)
dicentra Cannabis & Psychedelics Consulting (dCC) is Canada's leading consulting firm for the cannabis industry. We provide the services you require to establish, improve, and perfect your cannabis business. This includes applying for and obtaining all licenses under the Cannabis Act, obtaining import and export permits, designing and conducting clinical trials, and assisting in overall business strategies and product development. Our team of experts has extensive regulatory, compliance, and security experience within the cannabis industry. dCC also provides strategic advice and all related regulatory services for drug, natural health products, food, and medical device products related to or containing cannabis. Learn more at http://www.dicentra.cc
About the Cannabis Council of Canada
The Cannabis Council of Canada ('C3') is the national organization of licensed producers of Cannabis under Health Canada's Cannabis Act.
The Council's mission is to act as the national voice for our members in their promotion of industry standards; support the development, growth, and integrity of the regulated cannabis industry; and serve as an important resource on issues related to the safe and responsible use of cannabis for medical and non-medical purposes. Learn more at https://cannabis-council.ca/
