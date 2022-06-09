Leading contract research organization and professional consulting firm dicentra is proud to announce that their valued client, NNB Nutrition, has successfully achieved self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for their products MitoPrime® and MitoBurn®.
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading contract research organization and professional consulting firm dicentra is proud to announce that their valued client, NNB Nutrition, has successfully achieved self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for their products MitoPrime® and MitoBurn®.
NNB's MitoPrime® (L-ergothioneine) is a derivative of the α-amino acid histidine, an essential amino acid. As such, L-ergothioneine is not readily synthesized in the body and is acquired exclusively through diet. L-ergothioneine, NNB's patented, highly enhanced form of L-ergothioneine, is known in the scientific community as the "longevity vitamin".
It is an antioxidant and research suggests that it has potent cytoprotectant properties. With antioxidation capabilities stronger than any other product known to mankind, this unique ingredient is available in multiple formats, including topical cosmetic applications.
Some topical application claims Mitoprime® can make:
- Prevents telomeres Shortening
- Reverses Sun Damage
- Improves Smoothness & Luminosity
- Reduction in Pores
- Protects Collagen
- Evens SkinTone
- Increased Elasticity
- Repairs Skin Mitochondrial Damage
- Protects Skin cell Membranes
- Removes Wrinkle-causing cells
- Strengthens the Skin Microbes
MitoBurn® (β-aminoisobutyric Acid or L-BAIBA) is an exercise factor released during exercise, that is thought to play a critical role in weight management, by initiating the browning of white fat and improving insulin sensitivity.
NNB, an innovative technological enterprise dedicated to research, development, production, and sales of innovative nutrient raw materials, received GRAS status for both MitoPrime® and MitoBurn® in 2021. In June GRAS status was achieved for MitoPrime® on the basis that the ingredient L-ergothioneine is a derivative of histidine, exists naturally in nature, and can be obtained through diet. In September GRAS status was achieved for MitoBurn® on the basis that beta-aminoisobutyric acid is a known catabolite of thymine and valine metabolism in mammals.
dicentra provided an initial analysis of GRAS requirements, conducted literature searches, evaluated published safety data, prepared independent GRAS conclusions, and compiled the self-affirmed GRAS dossiers for NNB Nutrition. dicentra's expertise was indispensable in demonstrating that both MitoPrime® and MitoBurn® are safe ingredients.
"We are very proud to have contributed to NNB's successful Self-Affirmed GRAS status for their two products MitoPrime® and MitoBurn®," said Dr. Karol Wojewnik, Partner, dicentra. "We value their passion and their dedication to providing innovative products that improve the lives of their end consumers."
"We are not simply a manufacturer of supplements, what we aim for is bringing completely innovative ingredient ideas from the brain to your life," said Kylin Liao, the founder of NNB. "All the members of the NNB team keep this mission in mind and pursue it unremittingly through the process of concept creation, idea implementation via technology R&D, clinical study, patent filing, flexible manufacturing and marketing. Compared to fancy benefits claims which don't have any clinical support existing in the industry, NNB values technology a lot more, which leads us to achieve rapid development in R&D along with a good reputation in the industry during the past recent years."
About dicentra
dicentra is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the global life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for products and operations to gain market access and build confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 24,000 projects and serviced over 1,400 companies internationally.
dicentra is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit http://www.dicentra.com.
About NNB Nutrition
NNB Nutrition is an innovative technology enterprise dedicated to research, development, production and sales of innovative nutrient raw materials. In cooperation with world-class outstanding scientists, NNB has built a top international R&D team in the industry, using customized processing mode to create and produce new raw materials for global partners. Nowadays, with the vigorous development of the health industry, NNB always insists on taking technological innovation as its core product, fully guaranteeing product quality and devoting itself to creating ingredients for human health.
NNB is headquartered in Nanjing, China with subsidiaries in California, the US, and Shanghai, Hong Kong in China with an elite global team of over 100 scientists from more than 10 countries. For more information, visit https://nnbnutrition.com/.
