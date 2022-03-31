Tech Innovation SPOTMYUV® Partners with both MRA and Clarie Marie Foundation to Spread Melanoma Awareness and Prevention
TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dig It Apparel® Inc. (https://digitapparel.com), a business venture led by Claudia Harvey, has leveraged its sun care technology SPOTMYUV® in raising awareness of the importance of sun safety and skin cancer prevention by partnering with two powerful forces: The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) and the Claire Marie Foundation (CMF).
SPOTMYUV will be an official sponsor of MRA events, including the 2022 MRA Scientific Retreat, 2022 MRA Patient Forum, 2022 StepUp for Melanoma campaign and an Advocate sponsor for the 2022 Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma Event. For Claire Marie, SPOTMYUV will be the 2022 Elite Coast to Coast Sponsor at Free Skin Screening and Ambassador events, giving attendees SPOTMYUV.
Dermatologist and Pediatrician tested SPOTMYUV, is the only sun awareness product of its kind using Dermatrue® technology. Dermatrue is scientifically proven to absorb sunscreen and wear off at the same rate as your skin. SPOTMYUV takes the guesswork out of sunscreen application and reapplication by turning purple, in real time - letting you know that your sunscreen is no longer protecting you and that it is time to re-apply. Consumers find that when they know their sunscreen has worn off, they use three times more sunscreen - changing consumer awareness and behavior and raising protection levels - while they are enjoying today's active outdoor lifestyle.
"We're very excited to be collaborating with MRA as SPOTMYUV is all about promoting awareness of the dangers of long-term sun exposure," noted Harvey. "There has been no other product introduced in recent years that is more important for those who care about their sun safety than SPOTMYUV."
About Melanoma Research Alliance
MRA is the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research in the world. MRA has awarded more than $131 million, and leveraged an additional $415 million, to support research throughout the US and around the globe focused exclusively on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. Due to the ongoing support of its founders, 100% of every dollar MRA raises goes directly to melanoma research. Since MRA's founding, FDA-approved treatments for metastatic melanoma have gone from only two back in 2007, to 15-treatments approved today. The expansion in approved and more effective treatments have more than tripled five-year survival for stage 4 melanoma. MRA has championed revolutions in immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel combinations and diagnostics that are having real and beneficial impact on those facing, or at-risk, of melanoma. Learn more about melanoma or the Melanoma Research Alliance at Curemelanoma.org.
About the Claire Marie Foundation
As the only non-profit in the U.S. to focus exclusively on preventing melanoma in adolescents and young adults, the Claire Marie Foundation connects directly with young people 13-29 years of age, their families, educators and coaches through our melanoma awareness, education, and prevention programs.
Claire Marie Free Skin Screening Program connects directly with dermatologists in some of the most prestigious research hospitals and private dermatologists in the U.S, including Johns Hopkins Dermatology, Mercy Medical Center of Baltimore, and the University of Maryland.
The Claire Marie Collegiate Ambassador Program connects directly with college and high school students on 35 campuses nationwide, a demographic most attracted to technology and an active lifestyle.
About Dig It
Claudia Harvey began her first independent venture, Dig It Apparel Inc in 2008. The company debuted its flagship product, Dig It Handwear® gloves. Dig It struck a deal with Kevin O'Leary, venture capitalist of CBC Canada's Dragons' Den and NBC's Shark Tank fame. Claudia continues to launch and invest in other businesses, such as Suncayr's SPOTMYUV, making a quantifiable difference in the lives of others.
Created by three Nanotechnology Engineers at the University of Waterloo, SPOTMYUV is the only patented Sun Awareness product of its kind, allowing the wearer to monitor their UVA/UVB exposure in real-time. SPOTMYUV Detection Stickers clearly indicate the effectiveness of different SPF levels, sunscreen amounts and formulas so that users can accurately assess their own risk and make sun-safe decisions about their sun and skin care.
The mission of SPOTMYUV Pro+ is to increase awareness and to educate about the dangers of UVA & UVB sun exposure, and to change people's sun safety behaviors. The technology has won over 50 prestigious awards, including the Dyson award, Buffalo's 43North Prize and grants fromJohnson and Johnson.
For more info, visit http://www.spotmyuv.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook @spotmyuv.
