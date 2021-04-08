TORONTO, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dig It Apparel® Inc. (https://digitapparel.com), a business venture led by Claudia Harvey, has released SPOTMYUV®. The latest innovation to the Sun Care category, SPOTMYUV makes it easy to visually know when to re-apply your sunscreen and stay sun safe.
Dermatologist and Pediatrician tested SPOTMYUV, is the only sun awareness product of its kind using Dermatrue® technology. Dermatrue is scientifically proven to absorb sunscreen and wear off at the same rate as your skin. SPOTMYUV takes the guesswork out of sunscreen application and reapplication by turning purple, in real time - letting you know that your sunscreen is no longer protecting you and that it is time to re-apply. SPOT will be clear when you are protected and then changes color - to purple - when you are not, monitoring when you need to reapply your sunscreen throughout the day.
"Dig It is a lifestyle brand of innovative products for people who care about themselves and their families," notes Claudia Harvey, CEO and Founder. "There has been no other product introduced in recent years that is more important for those who care about their sun safety than SPOTMYUV."
SPOTMYUV was invented to create a positive impact around the globe and improve the efficacy of every and any sunscreen product already on the market. Consumers are often left wondering if/when to reapply their sunscreen throughout the day. This product takes the guesswork away. Consumers find that when they know their sunscreen has worn off, they use three times more sunscreen - changing consumer awareness and behavior - while they are enjoying today's active outdoor lifestyle.
About Dig It
Twenty-plus years into her successful corporate career, Claudia Harvey began her first independent venture, Dig It Apparel Inc. The company debuted its flagship product, Dig It Handwear® gloves, and soon added sunglasses and body products. Dig It struck a deal with Kevin O'Leary, famous venture capitalist of CBC Canada's Dragons' Den and NBC's Shark Tank fame. Claudia continues to launch and invest in other businesses, such as Suncayr, making a quantifiable difference in the lives of others.
Suncayr co-founders Andrew Martinko, Chad Sweeting and Derek Jouppi are graduates of University of Waterloo's Nanotechnology Engineering program and are passionate about sun protection. With family and close friends impacted by skin cancer, they found a need to bring a product to market that would tell a wearer when to reapply sunscreen and thereby positively affecting sun protection habits. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world and almost 100% preventable when sunscreen is used correctly. Unfortunately, people still use less than 50% of the sunscreen needed to avoid a sunburn. The SPOTMYUV technology has won over 50 awards, including a Dyson Award, grants from Johnson & Johnson, and Buffalo's 43North prize.
For more info, visit http://www.spotmyuv.com
