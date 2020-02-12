DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industry.
Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.
In this 4th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to this international pharmaceutical technology conference 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020.
Key Highlights
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology
- Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry
- Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma
- How pharma can integrate into the digital health environment
- Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
- Patient Centred Drug Discovery
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials
- Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs
- Algorithms and Models for drug discovery
- AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery
- Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing
- Genomics & Drug Discovery
- Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials
- R&D Use Cases
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
- Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D
- Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery
- AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth
- The use of AI to make sense of clinical data
- Use of big data for precision medicine
- Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets
- Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
- Data & Healthcare Analytics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence
- The Growing Importance of Real-World Data
- RWD for clinical research and drug development
- RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making
- RealWorld Data Science to advance Patient Care
- Managing real-world data governance
Digital Health & Future Innovations
- Healthcare & Medical Technology
- Adoption of IoT in Pharma
- Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma
- Impact of Digital Health in Pharma
- Digital Health strategy and Patient-centric Clinical Trials
- The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
- How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
- Blockchain and AI-based Platform
Agenda
Day 1
08:15 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Digital Transformation & Pharma
09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma
- Company leadership and transformation
- Need for communication specialists and up-to-date technologies
- Hiring digital experts and collaborations
- The need to be really quick in transforming at every level
09:30 - Executives Discussion and Debate: Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Big Pharma
- Innovation in Big-Pharma
- AI-enabled business models in R&D
- Achieving full potential of AI to boost Drug Discovery and Development
- AI has the capacity to radically reduce the uncertainty in both early and late-stage drug discovery and development
10:00 - Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
- How early-stage partnering and collaboration will inhibit pharma innovation
- How Biotech revolution has changed the face of drug development?
- Working with incubators, accelerators and innovation forums can also help
- Having a good governance structure in place
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
AI-ML, Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials
10:50 - Advancing Drug Discovery via Artificial Intelligence
11:20 - Cutting-edge Computational Modelling and Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
11:50 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning
- Using machine learning to integrate distinct, bigger datasets created from high throughput screening data can provide a path to predict bioactivities for targets and molecular properties with increased levels of accuracy
- Broader applicability of machine learning and the potential to change the drug development paradigm
- ML tools that can improve discovery and decision making
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery
Genomics and Precision Medicine
13:30 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data
- Transforming the entire pharmaceutical value chain
- How do we implement Precision Medicine in the Real World?
- How does it affect the ecosystem of healthcare?
- Future of genomics and precision medicine
14:00 - Powering Precision Medicine with Artificial Intelligence - AI to further advance drug combination design and development of precision medicine
Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
14:30 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Improving the efficiency and effectiveness by implementing the FAIR guiding principles for scientific data
- Tools enabling FAIR data
- Fair as a machine learning enabler
- Benefits of FAIR in pharma
15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break
15:20 - Big data & AI in Pharma: How Data, AI and externalisation strategy impacts Drug Discovery
- Importance of big data in decision making
- Predominantly with pipelines paying attention on treatments for rare diseases
- Need for data integration and collaborations for free flow of information
- Getting big data ready for AI
15:50 - Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
16:20 - Case Study on Data and Patient Engagement: PsoHappy: Tactics to Massively Scale Patient Engagement
- Why we need to rethink how we measure the quality of life when we engage patients
- Scaling up Data - How LEO Innovation Lab engaged over 200,000 psoriasis patients across 184 countries
- Impact update: supporting IFPA and national patient associations to ensure insights can be utilized in supporting advocacy efforts
- Pitfalls of current health-related quality measures we employ in clinical trials
16:50 - Round Table Discussion:
- All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of the most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.
- Each table will nominate a head who will summarise the discussion and questions posed. The group members are given equal rights to share and learn from each other's experiences to discover an actionable solution on the discussed topic.
17:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks
17:30 - Networking Drinks Session
Day 2
08:15 - Registration & Morning Coffee
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Real-World Data & Real World Evidence
09:00 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment
- How RWE model can be used in R&D to accelerate new product developments?
- Integrated evidence development model
- Building an effective RWE based capabilities system
- Advantages of implementing AI and ML
09:30 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development
- Leveraging Real-World Data to Overcome the Inefficiencies of Drug Development
- Understanding the clinical processes
- RWD to create novel, faster and less invasive approaches to advance disease understanding and biomarker discovery
- RWD for EHRs in last phase research studies
- Real-World Data in the clinical study through a decentralized approach
10:00 - Real-World Data Science to Advance Patient Care
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - RWE and RWD to support evidence generation for regulatory approval and market access
Data Visualization, IoT and Cloud
11:20 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?
- BI & Analytics in cloud
- Decentralized IT infrastructure
- Scalability and flexibility
- How can efficiency be improved?
11:50 - Data Visualization Innovations in Life Sciences and Drug Discovery - AI, VR and MR to Support Drug Discovery
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Adoption of IoT in Pharma
- Potential benefits of the IoT on clinical research
- Data processing and management
- Patient safety and automated monitoring systems
- Challenges in regulatory approval and compliance
Digital Health in Pharma & Future Innovation
13:30 - Potential impact of Digital Health in Pharma
- Strategies for efficient collaboration
- Digital health is proving to be a valuable asset for the pharma industry
- The intersection of health-care and pharma are together transforming the customer journey
- Identifying other areas that need to be looked at
- Innovation is key to the future
14:00 - Digital Innovation and Predictive Technology in Respiratory Medicine
14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety
15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break
15:50 - The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
- Pharma-digital therapeutic alliances
- Making treatment more accessible
- How to fit it into the pharmaceutical workflow
16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
- The changing patient behaviour in the digital era
- Why is it essential to be prompt in identifying and addressing the patient's needs?
- How will digitization help bring patients on board?
- Progress made by companies so far
- Strategies to be adopted to increase patient -company data flow
- Emergence of wearable tech-potential benefits
16:50 - Chairperson's Closing Remarks and End of the Conference
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gf94v
