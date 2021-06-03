OAKLAND, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifelink Systems today announced that its conversational technology platform is live, powering a digital FAQ chatbot on Cancer.Net, the patient information website of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®). The medical information technology solution provides doctor-approved information about breast cancer for patients, caregivers, and health care professionals.
ASCO represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Cancer.Net (http://www.cancer.net) provides timely and comprehensive information to help patients and families make informed health care decisions. All content is subject to a formal peer-review process by the Cancer.Net Editorial Board, composed of more than 150 medical, surgical, radiation, and pediatric oncologists, physician assistants, oncology nurses, social workers, and patient advocates.
Patients, caregivers, and health care professionals can interact with the digital assistant to quickly find answers related to breast cancer symptoms, screening, diagnosis, treatment, risk and prevention. All the information provided by the digital assistant has been reviewed and approved by the Cancer.Net Editorial Board.
"When dealing with cancer, it's important to consider not just what the content says, but how it is delivered," said Greg Johnsen, CEO of Lifelink Systems. "Conversational technology has the ability to humanize clinical content in ways that can make it more approachable, compassionate, and understandable than traditional long-form written medical communications."
The Cancer.Net digital assistant is available here: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/breast-cancer
ASCO is a registered trademark of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Used with permission. ASCO is not a partner or affiliate of Lifelink Systems and does not recommend or endorse any organization, product, or service.
About Lifelink Systems
Lifelink Systems is pioneering a new class of patient experience technology that's mobile, conversational, and simple. Large hospitals and life sciences companies use Lifelink Systems chatbots to interact and communicate with large, diverse patient populations across a broad spectrum of care workflows. For more information, visit http://www.lifelinksystems.com.
