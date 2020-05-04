NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adviise, a HIPAA-compliant medical service platform, has added encrypted telemedicine software to its suite of features for healthcare providers. This highly anticipated, end-to-end encrypted, telemedicine service enables providers to meet the growing demands for digital interaction without compromising the privacy and security of their patients.
Although steadily growing in popularity over the past decade, telemedicine has seen a sudden surge due to the current global pandemic. However, providers looking to digitally connect with patients are largely leaning upon existing business conferencing applications, which were not designed with the security needs of the healthcare industry in mind. This puts private medical data at risk.
"The average video platform lacks the security and encryption necessary to protect patient privacy and ensure HIPAA compliance. And we're seeing the truth of that now, with stories of data leaks and hackers who are Zoom-bombing conference calls," explains Alizadeh. "This represents the type of security breaches that healthcare providers just cannot afford to risk."
Merging healthcare and digital conferencing software is an extremely complicated process because healthcare is strictly regulated by HIPAA privacy laws. Currently, the pandemic has forced the government to temporarily suspend HIPAA regulations surrounding telehealth communications, allowing providers to use general teleconferencing software to communicate with their patients. This a necessary, but not permanent solution to a complex problem. Once these temporary provisions are lifted, providers will no longer be able to rely on traditional business conferencing software.
"Our encrypted telemedicine software is the answer to this problem. It was designed specifically for healthcare providers, offers a variety of other features, and holds patient digital privacy as its highest priority," notes Adviise CEO, Alexi Alizadeh.
Adviise: Telemedicine Software Designed Exclusively for Providers
Doctor-patient confidentiality has been a cornerstone of healthcare for many years, and most telemedicine platforms have gone to great lengths to maintain the security of patients and providers over the web. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has forced a surge of telemedicine patients and providers who are looking to connect, often overwhelming existing secure platforms. In addition, many patients and providers simply turn to the most popular teleconferencing software providers like Zoom, which were not created with the type of end-to-end encryption that telemedicine needs. These gaps in security make typical, free video conferencing the wrong choice for providers.
- Temporary Suspension of HIPAA: HIPAA healthcare laws, passed in 1996, created national standards to help keep patients' sensitive health information from being disclosed without their knowledge. All online platforms must abide by certain standards to be HIPAA-compliant. These standards are quite strict, including mandates that only authorized users be allowed access to electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI), and that a system of secure communication be implemented to protect its integrity. The last standard states that communications must also be monitored to prevent any accidental or malicious breaches. Although the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced lawmakers to temporarily set aside HIPAA rules, that will not last. And once those standards are reinstated, providers will be required to find digital conferencing platforms that are HIPAA-compliant.
- Video Conference Security Breaches: Zoom-bombing, and similar hacker activities on other video conferencing sites, represents a breach in security that HIPAA specifically mandates against. But this is not the only problem with using basic video conferencing services. Lack of end-to-end encryption during calls could expose private health information to database engineers or server administrators who, while not malicious, have not been granted access to this sensitive information. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one – not even the lovely engineers at Adviise – can view the contents of the video, aside from the provider and the patient they are communicating with. And although some video conferencing sites offer expensive telemedicine services, those services do not come with online scheduling software or the other integrated, healthcare-specific perks offered by Adviise.
