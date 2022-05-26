DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Digital Marketing to Life Scientists Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Voice of 841 Scientists on How They Want to Be Marketed To Online
This report examines some of the most important elements of digital marketing, including Search Engine Optimization, social media, email, mobile, video, webinars, websites, and content marketing. The scientists responding to this survey described their use of each of these channels, how they use them, and the forms of content they are most interested in accessing.
Scientists were among the first to use the Internet to publish and share information and to communicate with each other. The suppliers of lab instruments and consumables were among the first to identify their customer's digital behavior and respond with email marketing to direct them to the earliest online catalogs and e-commerce systems.
This evolution continues today with suppliers and scientists alike. As scientists take advantage of new digital media their suppliers respond with new ways to inform and influence their customers online.
Exciting Insights, Including:
- Social Media: What Companies are Winning? Platforms Used (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Many Others) Geography (NA, EU, APAC), Power Users, Professional and Personal Use by Scientists, What Works
- Media Websites: Who's Winning? Amount of Time Reading, Preferences, Credibility of Ads in Media
- Mobile Apps: Who's Winning? Usage by Geography and Generation
- Activities: What Digital Activities are Best? What is the Role of In-Person Activities
- Feedback on How Companies Should Communicate, Who Should Speak for the Company? Other Marketing Supplier-Supplied Content, Videos, Peer to Peer Sources, In-Person Events and More.
Objectives
- Understand the usage and preference of social media and science-related websites
- Characterize the impact of social media and science-related websites on scientists' perceptions
- Understand the benefits and drawbacks of digital marketing aimed towards scientists
Key Topics Covered:
- Study Overview & Objectives
- Demographics: Who Was Surveyed, Where From? What Profession? What Ages? Employed in Academia/Pharma?
- Executive Summary: Main Points of the Report, Who's Winning
- Social Media Usage: Preferences, Platforms, Time Spent, Generational Use, Life Science Supplier Ranking, Power Users
- Science-Related Media Website Usage: Media Sources, Time Spent, Power Users, Peer-to-Peer Recommendations
- Learning About New Products: What are the Best Methods of Educating Scientists. What Doesn't Work?
- Credibility of Spokespeople: Usefulness of Spokespeople, Who Should Speak? What Should They Talk About?
- Supplier-Sponsored Content: How Believable and Useful
- Videos Produced by Life Science Companies: What Scientists Want?
- Experience Matters: What Digital Activities are Useful? In-Person Activities? How Should Life Science Companies Engage with Users
- Mobile Marketing: Best Apps, Time Spent, Generational Use, Life Science Supplier Success
- Methodology: How Results Were Obtained
