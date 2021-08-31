NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital pathology market and it is poised to grow by $ 546.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories, increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, surging integration of AI in digital pathology systems, and significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training are some of the crucial factors that will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues regarding the privacy and safety of digital databases and the high cost associated with digital pathology systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital Pathology Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Digital Slide Scanner
- Software
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital pathology market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Pathology Market size
- Digital Pathology Market trends
- Digital Pathology Market industry analysis
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3DHISTECH, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB are some of the major market participants.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital pathology market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital pathology market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors
