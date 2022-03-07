TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will present case studies from the pharma and biotech industry that show the use of digital solutions in asset performance and reliability.
Good facility and asset management practices have positive impacts on the cost to operate, availability of equipment for production, supply chain robustness, sustainability and overall company reputation with key stakeholders and agencies.
Digital solutions in the asset management space drive these initiatives by having one set of numbers to run an organization, the breakdown of information silos to streamline decision making and rapid knowledge transfer to an organization.
The featured speaker will show case studies that include: the use of software solutions in the development of maintenance strategies to provide a direct line of sight between equipment failure and critical product quality attributes; energy management in heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems that drive both sustainability and reliability; and a basic use case in digital twinning technology in the management of punch lists and plant fitness.
Register for this webinar to learn the practical applications of new digital technology for facility and asset management.
Join Nick Armstrong, Global Director Asset Management and Reliability, CAI, for the live webinar on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 12pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digital Solutions to Optimize Facility and Asset Management in Pharma & Biotech.
