The "Digital Therapeutics: A New Age Medicine" report
This report covers the booming technology of digital therapeutics. It investigates the current shift in trends away from conventional methods of treatment toward the advanced means offered by digital therapeutics. The report describes the factors driving the market and the challenges the market faces, and it also provides a market analysis at the global level.
In addition, the report provides information regarding the trends in digital therapeutics in different countries. It also identifies the companies that are developing and encouraging digital therapeutics technology and doing research to develop the technology further.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the emerging market for digital therapeutics and discussion on their evolving trend in digital health
- Detailed market share analysis of digital therapeutics and study their comparison with conventional methods
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and trends affecting the market growth
- Coverage of new product innovations, launches, and rapid product advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
Chapter 2 Technology Background and Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Evolution of Digital Therapeutics
- Benefits of Digital Therapeutics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Chapter 3 Market Products
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Flatiron Health Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Luma Health Inc.
- Oventus Medical Ltd.
- Sword Health Lda
List of Tables
Table 1: Product Categories of Digital Therapeutics and Primary Purpose
Table 2: Global Digital Therapeutics Market, Through 2024
Table 3: Digital Therapeutics Company Funding Sources, 2017
Table 4: DTx Companies and Their Products
Table 5: Award-Winning Companies in Digital Therapeutics - University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
