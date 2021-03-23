PARIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unither Pharmaceuticals, the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) worldwide leader, provides diagnostic companies with capacity solutions and innovative technologies for their testing kits (Covid, Flu, etc.).

With more than 10 million unit-doses manufactured each month for Covid testing kits, the French CDMO answers to current challenges based on its sterile unit doses development and manufacturing expertise.

The use of Blow-Fill-Seal technology, enables RNase-free single doses, that can also be sterile if necessary.

Through its 5 BFS plants on three continents (in France, the United States and China) and a R&D development center, Unither is able to manage the full development of a diluent or reagent from formulation to production.

About Unither Pharmaceuticals

Founded in Amiens, France, in 1993, Unither Pharmaceuticals has become a worldwide leader in drug manufacturing for generic pharmaceutical companies including but not limited to, eye drops and respiratory unit doses, saline solutions, and stick-packs.  

Unither Pharmaceuticals has 7 manufacturing sites and 1 R&D center located in France, the United States, China and Brazil. These sites generated a revenue of €330 million in 2020 with a headcount exceeding 1.600 employees.

Website : www.unither-pharma.com

Blow-Fill-Seal : https://www.unither-pharma.com/technologies-innovations/blow-fill-seal-bfs/?lang=en

Article : https://www.unither-pharma.com/news/diluent-or-immuno-reagent-solutions-for-your-diagnostic-testing-kits-covid-flu-etc/?lang=en

Contact: testing@unither-pharma.com  

 

 

