BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced that it was named a top performer in KLAS Research's "Data and Analytics Platforms 2021" report. In the report, KLAS notes that, "partnering, value consistently generate high satisfaction with Dimensional Insight." In addition, Dimensional Insight attained an overall score of 93.1 out of 100.
For the report, KLAS interviewed vendors' deepest adopters and validated their adoption across the organization's five pillars of a data and analytics platform, which include data ingestion, data management, analytics, advanced analytics, and underlying components. Dimensional Insight's adopters reported "particularly strong adoption of data aggregation, data management, and analytics capabilities." Dimensional Insight was also "seen as a partner who keeps promises and seeks to understand customer needs."
As part of the report, KLAS also graded vendors across its six customer experience pillars. Based on scores reported by customers, Dimensional Insight received:
- A+ in Culture
- A in Loyalty
- A in Operations
- A in Product
- A in Relationship
- A+ in Value
"At Dimensional Insight, we are solely focused on our customers and on delivering the technology that will help them be successful in their roles," says Fred Powers, co-founder and CEO at Dimensional Insight. "This KLAS report provides validation that our focus is working and our healthcare customers achieve tangible outcomes improvements through the use of our technology."
A CIO customer of Dimensional Insight's quoted in the report says, "I wish that every vendor were like Dimensional Insight. In my book, they are the best analytical and technology partner I could have. The people that I work with from the vendor always keep their promises. The product actually works the way the vendor promised. I have never run into a situation where they said the product would work a certain way and then it didn't."
Dimensional Insight was also named Best in KLAS in Healthcare Business Intelligence/Analytics in 2021. You can learn more about Dimensional Insight's #1 ranking here: https://www.dimins.com/awards/klas-report/
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.
