NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis, the rising disposable income, and the increasing regulatory approvals of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits.
The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis includes distribution channel, service, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the advances in next-generation genetic sequencing as one of the prime reasons driving the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market covers the following areas:
Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Sizing
Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Forecast
Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 23andMe Inc.
- Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd.
- Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd.
- Color Genomics Inc.
- Dante Labs Inc.
- DNA Diagnostic Center Inc.
- Full Genomes Corp.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Direct sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Diagnostic screening - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Relationship testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
