BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has confirmed the appointment of Vice President of Marketing Heidi Miller to the first-ever Leadership Advancement & Development (LEAD) Program, presented by national senior living industry association Argentum. LEAD participants will receive year-long training and exclusive mentorship opportunities and will complete projects on a range of critical topics, including COVID-19 and the evolution of emergency preparedness and solving the industry's complex workforce challenges.
The inaugural LEAD Program cohort consists of 27 nominees, each one selected by a panel of industry leaders, who scored applicants based on multi-point criteria and without knowledge of the applicants' identities or nominating organizations.
The LEAD initiative will run through May 2021, culminating at the Senior Living Executive Conference in Nashville, where LEAD participants will receive specialized instruction and take part in the globally renowned "Disney's Approach to Leadership Excellence" workshop, presented by the Disney Institute.
"I'm both honored and grateful for the opportunity to participate in the inaugural cohort for LEAD and to work in partnership with industry leaders to share knowledge and gain new tools and perspective," said Miller. "We've reached a critical juncture for our industry, and through this sort of forward-thinking and working together, we can do more to meaningfully impact the future of senior living, from overcoming COVID-19 and present-day challenges, to better preparing our industry to meet the changing needs of an entirely new generation of senior clientele."
Miller joins a growing stable of Discovery Senior Living executives including CEO Richard Hutchinson and Senior Vice President of Human Resources Lisa Lacy, who are currently taking part in key industry task forces and initiatives designed to grow and foster the future of the senior living and care industries.
"We are proud of the quality and diversity of this first outstanding class of leaders," said James Balda, president and CEO of Argentum. "Improving the depth and succession for executive leaders is critical for the long-term health and continuity of senior living owners and operators."
Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a portfolio of 55 communities in 13 states.
