NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "disposable respirator market segmented by End-user (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil and gas, and Others), Type (N-series, P-series, and R-series), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the disposable respirator market size is expected to reach a value of USD 528.42 million during 2021-2025?
The COVID-19 impact report on the disposable respirator market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Disposable Respirator Market
3M Co.
3M Co. offers solutions for disposable respirator masks with filter classifications of N95, P95, N100, R95, P100.
Alpha Solway Ltd.
Alpha Solway Ltd. offers solutions for respiratory protectors under the product names of Alpha flow, Alpha mesh A series, 3000 series, Alpha S, C series, 9000 series, HX series, IX series.
Avantor Inc.
Avantor Inc. offers solutions for disposable particle filtering respirators with filter ratings of FFP1, FFP2, FFP3, FFA1, and FFA 2.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/disposable-respirator-market-industry-analysis
Disposable Respirator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The disposable respirator market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Construction
- Oil And Gas
- Others
- Type
- N-series
- P-series
- R-series
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The disposable respirator market is driven by frequent outbreaks of epidemics. In addition, the provision of ergonomically designed disposable respirators is expected to trigger the disposable respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period.
