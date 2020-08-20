LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimitlessX, the Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency behind DIVATRIM, today announced that television personality and former WWE Superstar, Barbie Blank will serve as a national spokesperson for the optimal performance and nutrition line.
DIVATRIM is a powerful, proven, pure, and high-quality line of products designed specifically for women. DIVATRIM encompasses the same authenticity, intensity, and discipline with which women approach their fitness philosophy. Each product contains only the most essential supplements to nourish and support the body at every stage of a woman's health and fitness journey.
Barbie is joining DIVATRIM to launch the "Super Woman" campaign in tandem with the release of its vegan superfood protein blend, Super Woman. Barbie will educate consumers about DIVATRIM and the Super Woman protein mix through a campaign that includes digital advertising, social media, and promotional videos. The "Super Woman" campaign will kick off August 20, 2020.
"Barbie embodies the true meaning of a Super Woman, she is unapologetically strong and beautiful. DIVATRIM is created specifically to meet the nutritional needs of women and improve overall health at every part of their journey," said Jas Mathur, Founder and CEO of LimitlessX.
"I am really excited to be a part of the DIVATRIM team," said Barbie Blank, "I go hard in the gym every single day and I have a really busy schedule so it's important to have a product that supports and replenishes my body while boosting my immune system."
DIVATRIM's Super Woman protein blend is a vegan superfood supplement that provides clean nutrition, improves muscle recovery, turbochargers your metabolism, and most importantly boosts immunity. Super Woman was created to make sure you always have a vegan option that gives you the strength and energy that your life demands.
About DIVATRIM
About Emblaze One Inc.
Founded in 2012 by Jas Mathur, Emblaze One Inc. is a global, full-service Interactive Agency with a focus on branding, marketing, web design, and web development. Emblaze One Inc. boasts a wide-spread portfolio from start-ups to small/mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500/100 companies, and recognizable Public Figures, Athletes, Celebrities, and Models.
About LimitlessX
Founded in 2018 by Jas Mathur under the parent company Emblaze One, Inc., LimitlessX is a Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency that develops brands and products across several industries. LimitlessX creates a global eco-system that channels the message "Reinvent Yourself" and is behind many product and brand launches.
About Barbie Blank
Barbie Blank is a television personality, professional wrestler, and former WWE Superstar. Barbie was signed to WWE in 2006, is an overall two-time WWE champion, and the first woman to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Barbie has appeared in a number of television shows and was a main cast member of the reality show WAGS. Barbie recently made her film debut in Disturbing the Peace earlier this year.
