DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com has announced it has signed an initial partnership agreement with The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center to study its potential new therapeutic candidates in glioblastoma. The research will be performed in animal models of the disease to evaluate the efficacy and tissue distribution of Diverse Biotech's new drug compounds.
"We are honored to be partnering with this world-renowned center for the study and treatment of brain cancer. Glioblastoma is a disease with a large unmet patient need. Our team at Diverse Biotech wants to develop and study new drugs that could change the standard of care in this disease," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.
"We are excited to be collaborating with Diverse Biotech and to evaluate their cannabidiol compounds in our GBM models. One of the main goals of our lab is to find new therapies that might improve the outcomes for patients living with this disease. Preclinical testing of novel agents is the first step in this process," said Steve Keir, DrPH, MPH, MMCI, Research Professor and Director of Translational Research at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University.
About Diverse Biotech
Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Our focus is on discovering and developing novel therapeutics utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) as a core component, to which we combine other molecules through advanced chemistry to develop completely new chemical entities that are designed to be more efficacious and less toxic. Our initial focus is on hard-to-treat oncologic disorders including basal cell carcinoma and other dermatological cancers, pancreatic cancer, and glioblastoma, in which existing therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and for which there is significant unmet need.
Further information about Diverse Biotech can be found at www.diversebiotech.com.
