DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, has announced a Platinum Founding sponsorship agreement with LaunchBio, Inc., a national nonprofit network of life sciences innovators that recently expanded to North Texas.
The partnership will provide educational programs and connections for scientist entrepreneurs and build the support network for companies locating at Pegasus Park, a 23-acre mixed-use development under construction near the Dallas Design District and Southwestern Medical District. Pegasus Park will be home this fall to the Biotech+ Hub, offering wet lab, training and office space that will serve as the go-to place for life science startups to develop into high-growth ventures.
DLA Piper will be a featured presenter at LaunchBio's Larger Than Life Science programs, a quarterly event series open to everyone interested in building a strong support network for North Texas' biotech and healthcare innovators. The company also will participate in the full range of LaunchBio's Dallas-based programs, including virtual educational webinars, invitation-only gatherings for scientific founders, and its signature Invest in Cures, a full-day forum that explores how disease foundations are accelerating the commercialization of early-stage technologies and therapies.
"We see a strong alignment between our firm and the innovative startups that LaunchBio serves," said Danny Tobey, M.D., J.D., partner, DLA Piper. "I am especially excited by the opportunity that the Biotech+ Hub at Pegasus Park offers to elevate Dallas to the top tier of life science regions in the US. Starting and growing a successful biotech company is challenging, and the creation of this new center of activity and resources will help founders save time and capital as they validate their science and business models. My team and I look forward both to contributing our knowledge and insights and building long-term relationships with these emerging companies on their path to success."
"LaunchBio is pleased to work with DLA Piper as a Platinum Founding sponsor in Dallas/North Texas to develop programs and services for the companies in our network," said Becky Beattie, CEO of LaunchBio. "They are committed partners and have helped many life science companies navigate the legal and regulatory landscape with trusted solutions. DLA Piper's support for LaunchBio's work demonstrates the firm's confidence in the potential for growth that the support network for the Biotech+ Hub at Pegasus Park represents for the community. We look forward to working collaboratively to accelerate the commercialization of technologies developed at the area's leading universities."
The first program offered through this partnership will be the Founders Circle on March 18, open to startup founding teams in a peer-to-peer discussion format. Additional programs will touch on topics such as preparing for fundraising; developing a regulatory strategy; and exploring strategic partnerships. By combining DLA Piper's deep insight into growing, scaling and funding life science startups, with LaunchBio's experience building support networks for emerging biotech hubs, this partnership is designed to bring meaningful and lasting impact to the healthcare innovators of North Texas.
About DLA Piper: DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. We strive to be the leading global business law firm by delivering quality and value to our clients.
We achieve this through practical and innovative legal solutions that help our clients succeed. We deliver consistent services across our platform of practices and sectors in all matters we undertake. Our clients range from multinational, Global 1000, and Fortune 500 enterprises to emerging companies developing industry-leading technologies. They include more than half of the Fortune 250 and nearly half of the FTSE 350 or their subsidiaries. We also advise governments and public sector bodies. https://www.dlapiper.com/
About LaunchBio: LaunchBio is a national nonprofit organization that identifies, counsels, and supports high-growth, high-impact life science and biotechnology companies. Its mission is to build an ecosystem of innovation for the benefit of human health and well-being. LaunchBio expanded to the Dallas/North Texas market in 2020 as the nonprofit partner of BioLabs, which will open a coworking lab at the Biotech+ Hub at Pegasus Park this fall. http://www.launchbio.org
Media Contact
Joan Siefert Rose, LaunchBio, Inc, +1 919-633-7052, joan@launchbio.org
Josh Epstein, DLA Piper, 212-776-3838, josh.epstein@dlapiper.com
SOURCE LaunchBio, Inc