NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 1.17 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market size
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market trends
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market industry analysis
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Biologics
- Small Molecules
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market, including AFM-Telethon, Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Editas Medicine Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Italfarmaco Spa, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- AFM-Telethon - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely GNT 0004.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely CAP-1002.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG - The company offers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics, namely CRISPR/Cas9.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market vendors
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.92%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.76
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AFM-Telethon, Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Editas Medicine Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Italfarmaco Spa, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and PTC Therapeutics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AFM-Telethon
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Italfarmaco Spa
- Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- PTC Therapeutics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
