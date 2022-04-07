The accomplishment is among several identified using patient-reported outcomes data from PatientIQ
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMOS Orthopedic Centers (DMOS), a multi-faceted orthopaedic specialty center in the heart of Central Iowa, outperforms national averages for one-year post-operative outcomes for total hip and total joint replacement surgeries. This accomplishment is one of several quality improvements identified using patient-reported outcomes data and is part of an organization-wide effort to standardize quality of care.
More than one million total joint replacement surgeries occur each year, and the high-volume procedure is performed by surgeons across the country with varying patient outcomes. In an effort to quantify the quality of care it provides to its patient population, DMOS leverages the PatientIQ platform to collect and measure patient-reported outcomes. Once collected, the platform analyzes how DMOS performs against national benchmarks and organizations nationwide.
In addition to total joint replacement, DMOS leverages PatientIQ to collect and measure patient-reported outcomes in more than seven other orthopedic specialties as part of its strategic priority to identify best practices and areas of quality improvement. DMOS has identified statistically significant improvements in shoulder, elbow, and spine-related patient-reported outcome measures, including a 99% improvement in iHOT12 scores, a 52% improvement in Quick Dash scores, a 53% improvement in Oswestry Disability Index scores, and a 51% improvement in Neck Disability Index scores.
"Patients have choice when it comes to receiving clinical care and our outcomes are a natural part of their assessment," said Rich Green, Chief Operation Officer, DMOS. "The PatientIQ platform enables us to prove the quality of our services, including being amongst the nation's very best at total joint replacement."
"DMOS' achievements are not only notable for the organization, but they also represent the clear value of leveraging patient-reported outcomes data," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "We're proud our platform continues to yield results for DMOS and quantifies the value of its clinical care."
About DMOS
Since 1955 DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has been leading the way, providing innovative quality care to patients of Central Iowa with offices in Ankeny, Des Moines, and West Des Moines as well as outreach locations in surrounding communities. The DMOS team of doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists have specialties that include: Sports Medicine, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Foot & Ankle, Hand & Upper Extremity, Spine, and General Orthopedics. Along with inpatient and outpatient orthopedic surgery, DMOS offers a variety of services committed to helping you get back to living, which include: Urgent Injury Walk-In Clinic, MRI, Physical and Hand Therapy, Workers' Compensation, Interventional Physiatry, Orthobiologic Medicine, Spine Center, and traditional Orthopedic Surgery.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for practicing data-driven medicine. Its proprietary, cloud-based platform engages patients to automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes and provide real-time outcome analysis. With PatientIQ, providers are empowered to consistently deliver the highest quality care. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry customers, PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and an unparalleled ability to help push the boundaries of medicine. For more, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
