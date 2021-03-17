MIAMI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DNA® BIOPHARM (DNA®), the North American distributor of female urinary support supplement, FEMAXEEN®, is excited to announce the launch of its national television campaign.
The ad campaign features a 60-second length commercial that is being broadcasted across multiple national cable networks. These networks, made possible by Launchit TV, will air FEMAXEEN®'s new campaign on the Oprah Winfrey Network in the Greater Chicago Area, the Hallmark channel in New York City, Lifetime in Philadelphia and Oxygen channel in Houston, Texas, as well as Ellen and The View, ABC and NBC news in Arizona.
"We look forward to sharing our new TV commercial nationwide and continuing to reinforce why so many consumers trust FEMAXEEN® for their urinary and bladder support needs," states Oscar del Cid, President and CEO of DNA®. "With the TV campaign, we expect to reach millions of households, with the spot airing hundreds of times a week across four major cable networks."
Additionally, the brand has launched a regional ad campaign in the state of Florida with over 1,000 local commercials airing in areas from Tampa to Delray Beach and the south of Florida.
Consumers can purchase FEMAXEEN® as a buy one, get one free offer with the purchase of a subscription on the first order.
For more information or to purchase FEMAXEEN®, please visit https://femaxeen.com.
About FEMAXEEN®
FEMAXEEN® is distributed by DNA BIOPHARM® as s dietary supplement that supports lower urinary tract health. A complete solution for women's incontinence, FEMAXEEN® has been tested and evaluated through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with findings citing a 45.3% reduction in incontinence within two months. Now available in the U.S., FEMAXEEN® can be purchased without a prescription.
About DNA BIOPHARM ®
Founded in 1992, DNA® has done business in over 25 countries, covering six continents, and currently operating in America (Miami), Mexico (Mexico City) Europe (Budapest, Hungary), and Africa (Cape Town, South Africa). In 2013, DNA Mexico became one of the largest distributors of The Day After Pill after introducing the pill in 2003 and selling about 30,000,000 units within a 10-year period. Today, DNA® continues to manufacture and distribute a comprehensive line of products that target a wide range of health issues ranging from immune deficiency, psoriasis, acne, adrenal stability, incontinence, and more. DNA® is poised to continue great leaps forward with their tradition of growth, quality, and service worldwide.
