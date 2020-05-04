NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOC Disinfectant™ (https://docdisinfectant.com/) recently announced the official launch of its guaranteed disinfecting and decontamination service. Offering to become "Your Partner in the New Clean™," DOC Disinfectant™ provides a full-range of disinfecting and decontamination services that promote public health safety and assurance of a sanitized workplace for returning employees and customers. Deploying highly trained professionals who use proven, scientific methods to completely sanitize every square foot of space, DOC Disinfectant™ adheres to exacting CDC Guidelines for Disinfection and Sterilization.
"We're committed to helping businesses and restaurants across America reopen with confidence after this pandemic," said Kenneth Harris, Founder and CEO. "The newest disinfecting technologies are based on the latest evidence-based methods – we have procured a product, and perfected the process – and they are truly amazing. You can confidently assure your customers and workers that your workplace is free from pathogens after using our electrostatic and nano-based sanitizing service."
DOC Disinfectant Sanitizing Service™: Three-Pronged Approach
Technicians use a specific, three-step protocol:
- Step One, Clean: A full wipe-down of all touch points with cleanser to remove dirt, grime and germs.
- Step Two, Fog: The second step requires fogging each area, using Electrostatic Disinfection and Nano-Barrier Protection. After allowing the disinfectant to sit for a full 10 minutes, all bacteria and viruses are considered eliminated for up to 30 days. Including COVID-19, H1N1, SARS and MRSA.
- Step Three, Disinfect: The final step includes wiping down all touch points again, this time with disinfectant. For an additional fee, companies can also request that DOC Disinfectant™ install plexiglass shields at all point-of-sale locations. After completion of the entire process, clients can proudly display the "Disinfection Operation Complete™ (DOC) Inspection Sheet," and apply a prominent "DOC Seal of Approval" at each public entrance to provide customers and employees peace of mind to "Enter with Confidence™."
Electrostatic disinfection is the process of using special technology to spray electrically charged cleaning products that wrap around surfaces, for a 360-degree, guaranteed clean. Making use of positive and negative electric charges, this cleaning process is faster and enables complete chemical coverage, while also preventing chemical overuse. It is perfect for hard-to-reach spaces. Nano-barrier protection is the use of defensive antimicrobial formulas to establish a non-receptive layer on both porous and nonporous surfaces. This both attracts and physically blocks microbes from growing on objects in a given space, keeping treated areas safe for a long time from a wide variety of bacteria, viruses, molds, mildews, algae and fungi.
