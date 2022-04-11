New brand designs highlight Doc2Doc's unique place in the lending community.
ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doc2Doc, the lending platform designed for doctors, by doctors, has refreshed its brand with vibrant colors and modern designs that reflect the aesthetic and philosophy of the company.
"Our vision is to provide tailored tools, both financial and otherwise, that empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their entire careers," said Zwade Marshall, MD, MBA, co-founder of Doc2Doc.
Why a brand refresh?
Doc2Doc continues to blaze its trail in the lending industry and it was time for a refresh of brand items, such as logo and website. While the visual assets may look a little different, Doc2Doc's commitment to funding the hopes and dreams of physicians and dentists will not change.
Doctors working with & lending to other doctors
Doc2Doc co-founders G. Kenton Allen, MD, MBA and Dr. Marshall launched the platform based on the knowledge that physicians and dentists do not get enough credit from traditional lenders when it comes to borrowing capital.
"There are a lot of factors that traditional lenders can overlook when it comes to lending to doctors and dentists. We use our own algorithm that looks beyond surface level lending hurdles," Dr. Marshall said. "We assess other doctors in ways only other doctors can."
Doc2Doc achieves this mission by providing capital to physicians and dentists that is reliable -- and at a rate that takes into account the factors unique to physicians and dentists.
Celebrating all of life's big moments
Doc2Doc offers personal loans for doctors that relate both to the professional and non-work sides of doctors' lives. Common reasons that borrowers apply at Doc2Doc include building or expanding a medical or dental practice, relocating, planning a wedding and more.
Visit https://www.doc2doclending.com to learn more today!
Media Contact
Ted Garber, Doc2Doc, 1 (833) 999-3627, ted@doc2doclending.com
SOURCE Doc2Doc