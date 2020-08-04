MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospitals, physician practices, and government agencies to adapt quickly in the face of unprecedented clinical and economic upheaval. The road ahead remains uncertain and many more innovations will surely be required.
"These are unprecedented times. With Coronavirus forcing us to stay in our homes to prevent its spread, patients have less access to quality healthcare. DocReady is stepping up to plate by providing access to board-certified physicians directly from the comfort of your home. Speaking to a doctor should not take weeks or months, nor should it be expensive. At an affordable cost, you can now start your journey to a healthier you! Welcome to the future of healthcare," said Ali Chaudhary M.D., DocReady CEO and Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician.
DocReady has been reflecting on what has been learned in this short, impactful time, and is using it to make improvements that further evolve healthcare delivery to meet the challenges of the future.
Direct-to-Patient Care
The pandemic has shone a bright light on the fact that the transactional (and at times adversarial) relationship between insurance companies and healthcare systems is not helpful for anyone, least of all patients. Millions of workers who have lost their jobs have also lost their health insurance. The potential severity of COVID-19 means that being uninsured could leave people at risk for catastrophic health care costs.
DocReady is committed to the aggressive expansion of its direct-to-patient care model that eliminates the hurdles in the current payer based healthcare system and puts the power back in the hands of the individual.
Eliminating Obstacles
Historical delivery models have assumed that individuals in need of care would seek it out in a timely manner by, for example, contacting a primary care physician or presenting to an emergency room. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many patients and communities face significant obstacles in accessing care, and patient expectations regarding how and when to access care have changed.
A core belief at DocReady is that medicine should fit the needs of the patient, not the other way around. Advanced digital and telehealth technologies support patients from the safety of their own homes or wherever they might be at the time.
Patient Engagement
It is incumbent upon healthcare organizations to resist the temptation to return to siloed, bureaucratic "business as usual." The reality is that healthcare is individual and unique. It cares for people in their most vulnerable moments. It is important to reflect on what has been learned in this impactful time and consider how healthcare can further evolve to meet the challenges of the future.
DocReady embraces the challenge of engaging with individuals in a personalized manner throughout their health journey. During the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, DocReady physicians will provide individualized treatment, education, and planning, and connect each patient with available resources, putting healthcare decisions back in the individual's control.
To celebrate the launch of DocReady, the company is offering virtual appointments with board-certified doctors for $49 through the month of August.
Dr. Ali Chaudhary, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and co-founder of DocReady, is dedicated to improving the lives of his patients and physician colleagues. He is an advocate for physician well-being and is passionate about giving everyone access to quality healthcare. Dr. Chaudhary's interests include Sufism, traveling, paragliding, snorkeling, and spending quality time with family and friends.
