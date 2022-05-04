Offering premier orthopedic and spinal care, DOCS Health is hosting training at their surgical hospital on robotically-assisted joint replacement for attendings, fellows and local orthopedic residents.
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cadaver lab training for local orthopedic residents and attendings will be taking place on May 21, 2022, at DOCS Surgical Hospital, located at 6000 San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles, California. DOCS Health offers continuing education and training for surgeons on innovative technology and techniques. The state-of-the-art facility is the premier destination for hands-on, clinical practice in orthopedic surgery. For this particular cadaver lab at DOCS Health, Mako™ robotic-assisted technology by Stryker and the Hana table will be the main focus for direct anterior total hip replacement training. Unlike traditional posterior hip replacement surgery that requires a large incision on the backside (or posterior) of the hip, the anterior approach for total hip replacement uses an incision on the front of the hip, eliminating the need to cut through major muscle groups surrounding the joint.
There have been major improvements in hip replacement and reconstruction with the introduction of Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery associated with the direct anterior approach (DAA). This surgical approach for total hip arthroplasty (THA) is growing in popularity, and its effectiveness has been demonstrated to improve patients' outcomes, especially regarding more accurate implant placement, less post operative pain, faster recovery and lower prosthesis dislocation risk. The robotic-arm assisted surgery also benefits the orthopedic surgeons, as it allows them to create a patient-specific THA pre-operative planning and perform a much more accurate surgical procedure. The Hana® Orthopedic Surgery Table is a table that enables surgeons to perform a variety of fracture and orthopedic procedures, including the anterior approach for total hip replacements. With its capability to position the leg, the Hana table enables the surgeon to replace the hip through a short single incision without detachment of muscle from the pelvis or femur. The table allows hyperextension, abduction, adduction and external rotation of the legs for femoral component placement and is a resource for many orthopedic surgical procedures.
"We are looking forward to hosting USC residents and attendings to help educate and train them on the latest in surgical technology and techniques," says DOCS Health representative.
More about DOCS Health:
DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. DOCS Health is the source for innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed in their state-of-the-art center and hospital.
