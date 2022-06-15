Volunteers from DOCS Health will be preparing and packaging over 3,000 meals for seriously ill neighbors in the Los Angeles area through Project Angel Food on June 26, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOCS Health is a group of internationally renowned orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, spine specialists and pain management experts treating the most complex medical problems at their one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge orthopedic hospital. DOCS Health's team of volunteers will be helping to accomplish Project Angel Food's mission on Sunday, June 26th, making a world of difference for LA's most vulnerable neighbors. Since 1989, Project Angel Food has delivered over 13 million meals to more than 22,000 critically ill people. The nonprofit, which makes and delivers free meals for those with life-threatening illnesses like HIV, cancer and kidney failure, has an incredibly well-organized and efficient volunteer program for those who want to give back. They rely heavily on volunteers, and without them, the organization wouldn't be able to serve their clients who desperately depend on the nutritional meals the nonprofit provides at no cost. An estimated 11,000 healthy meals are made each week at Project Angel Food and more than 11 million meals have been cooked and delivered to date, which couldn't be done without the help of volunteers.
"At DOCS Health, we believe it is so important to give back and are grateful to have the opportunity to show our community support with this philanthropic effort," says Dr. Albert Wong.
More about DOCS Health:
DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. DOCS Health is the source for innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed in their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury and neurosurgery spine, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
