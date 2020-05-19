SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Evidence (DRE), a leading Artificial Intelligence-powered SaaS healthcare insights company, has launched its revolutionary DOC ("Digital Outcome Conversion") Analytics™ platform. DOC Analytics™ is a culmination of over 10-years of R&D and product development. In DOC Analytics™, users can ask natural language medical questions and get precise search results that are powered by DRE's DOC Search™ advanced AI search platform. DOC Analytics™ then processes these search results directly into DOC Analytics™ statistical analysis engine, which generates fully transparent meta and network meta-analysis that are regulatory-grade analyses using the appropriate R statistical package.
DOC Analytics™ incorporates comprehensive methodological rigor that meets or exceeds the practice standards laid out in the Cochrane Manual for Systematic Reviews and other top global academic standards for evidence analysis. Since founding, DRE has pursued the vision of systematizing Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) methodologies into a transparent SaaS platform to accelerate medical insights. These insights can be translated into actionable strategies for R&D, drug discovery and product life cycle management for the pharmaceutical (biotech and life sciences), medical guideline societies, payors, providers and medical technology markets.
"DOC Analytics is an incredibly powerful and unique platform which allows you to rapidly extract and analyze the totality of scientific evidence to derive rigorous data-driven insights within minutes. We have never had this analytic speed and agility at our fingertips. Using DOC Analytics, we can quickly evaluate scientific hypotheses, explore therapeutic responses across sub-populations and assess the comparative impact of drugs in a very dynamic manner," said Ameet Nathwani, MD, a senior pharmaceutical executive. "Whether we're looking for distinctive insights to accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs or informing payor negotiations using the most up to date evidence, DOC Analytics is a potential game-changer."
"DOC Analytics is intended to elevate the work of scientists, clinical investigators, researchers, policymakers, guideline societies and academics for more precise and nuanced insights of data for scientific analysis and drug discovery," said Bob Battista, FRCP Edin., Chief Executive Officer of DRE. "It stands on the shoulders of many years of working with top experts and over 1-million 'Gladwellian' institutional hours of knowledge in EBM and rigorous methodologies. We are excited to have broken down the barriers and friction confronting researchers with our AI-enabled solutions that have been built on the large, proprietary training data sets from our years of methodical data curation."
DRE currently serves 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies with its SaaS platform suite offerings. The combined DRE SaaS suite of DOC Label™, Search™ and Analytics™ offer a critical end-to-end solutions platform from therapy indication management to fit-to-purpose market value messages for key constituents in the healthcare ecosystem. Upon its immediate release, DOC Analytics™ has been adopted by a top 5 global pharmaceutical company to be integrated into its DRE DOC suite and immediate use for its rapid analysis of COVID-19 data.
About DRE:
DRE is a market leading company in the AI-enabled health technology marketplace that deploys state-of-the-art solutions to identify, synthesize, and analyze complex clinical data into actionable knowledge. DRE provides instant, continuous search and data synthesis intelligence across critical functions of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Life Sciences and Medical Technology companies to optimize their strategies that enable them to generate actionable data insights. Its technology platform provides DRE's customers with a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") Insights Engine which empower them to make better decisions from lab to patient.