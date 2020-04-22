INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Health, a multi-service marketing company helping physicians and other medical professionals, has been awarded the coveted "A" rating by the Better Business Bureau, joining a top tier of companies achieving this distinction.
The company specializes in giving professionals a state-of-the-art online presence. This includes website redesign, proactive social media assistance, digital marketing tools and other essential services key to building and maintaining a strong client base.
Telemedicine's new popularity is only adding to the demand for such services.
"And because of our success and visibility in the healthcare vertical, Loyalty Health is likewise attracting interest from other industries looking for help not only in digital marketing but also in merchant processing and H.R. payroll," says Chris Kazor, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
All handled by one highly credible and cost-effective service provider, he points out.
Initially focused on serving the Greater Indianapolis medical community, Loyalty Health has seen its area of operations expand nationwide, Kazor notes. "And our reputation among medical professionals is contributing to this fresh reservoir of professionals seeking a competitive edge in other industries."
Media articles point out that consumers increasingly rely on the internet to make marketplace choices, and that this trend will only grow in importance as a younger, more technologically savvy generation makes its numbers felt.
"For physicians and other clients, building you a healthier business is our goal," adds Kazor. "With an innovative and continually changing marketing medium such as the internet, our expertise will always be an investment offering you real and immediate dividends."
To learn more about Loyalty Health and its full range of services, visit them online at www.LoyaltyHealth.com or phone 800-411-6022.
Related Images