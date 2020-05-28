PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorLogic, a Plano, TX based creator of medical marketing software, is pleased to announce a new partnership with NexHealth to offer our doctors real-time bidirectional EHR/PMS appointment scheduling & retention campaigns.
"NexHealth has the most powerful real-time scheduling & patient retention solutions especially for large groups and dental service organizations. Both our companies have thousands of providers, and by integrating our two products, every step in the patient's journey can now be managed from beginning to end for our practices," said Stuart Lloyd, co-founder & CEO of DoctorLogic.
"With a large majority of patient journeys beginning online today, healthcare providers must adapt and embrace online marketing to remain competitive. DoctorLogic provides an excellent medical marketing solution for this need, and we are thrilled to help them power new features that will delight patients and fuel practice growth," said Alamin Uddin, co-founder & CEO of NexHealth.
About DoctorLogic
DoctorLogic is a Plano, TX based company that provides its All-In-One, Best-In-Class Website Marketing Platform to thousands of healthcare providers in every specialty. The DoctorLogic Platform includes medical websites, online scheduling, virtual consultations, reputation management, search optimization, social media, digital advertising, patient retention and enterprise tools.
About NexHealth
NexHealth improves the patient journey at every digital touchpoint, integrating seamlessly with electronic health record systems (EHRs). Healthcare providers can reach patients anytime, anywhere through key features that patients love like real-time online booking, telehealth, and secure messaging.
For Press Inquiries:
Andre Riley
469-458-7124
240676@email4pr.com