WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its #DontLoseUrU campaign, the Free From Fibroids Foundation hosted a livestream roundtable with Act.TV to raise awareness of all available treatment options for uterine fibroids and to support H.R. 2007, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research & Education Act of 2021.
The livestream event was hosted by Adrianna Hopkins of WJLA-TV in Washington, DC, and featured John C. Lipman, MD, FSIR, Founder and Chairman of FFF, as well as Paula Gwynn Grant, a board member of the foundation. In addition, three patient advocates participated by sharing their stories of living with fibroids and getting their life back after treatment.
The mission of the Free From Fibroids Foundation is to empower women with information about all of their treatment options as they battle uterine fibroids. The foundation is using the month of July, which is Fibroid Awareness month, to challenge the medical community's outdated knee-jerk treatment of uterine fibroids with hysterectomy.
Last week, patients shared their journey battling fibroids and receiving non-surgical UFE treatment.
Dr. Lipman, the founder of the Free From Fibroids Foundation, said, "For over 25 years there has been a safe, proven method of treating fibroids that doesn't involve surgery, and yet many women do not know this option exists. The stories I hear every day in my office just break my heart because the medical gatekeepers have promoted life-altering hysterectomies over other treatment options, like UFE, and the result is that women have lost their uterus when they didn't need to. Our mission is to raise awareness and empower women with all of the information to make a decision that's best for them."
Paula Gwynn Grant, a board member of the foundation, said, "This is a topic that can be uncomfortable to discuss in public but we must have more public conversations like this because no women should have to suffer in silence with fibroids. We will continue to raise awareness and work to pass H.R. 2007 but that is just the first step. Our foundation is committed to helping women be their own health advocates and changing the landscape so hysterectomy is no longer the front-line treatment for fibroids."
