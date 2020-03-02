BOSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new award-winning film documenting the school lunch revolution in one of the largest urban school districts in America has now been released on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. "Eat Up", a full length documentary (view the film's trailer here), chronicles the yearlong effort to challenge the status quo in Boston Public Schools to serve 56,000 students fresh, nutritious, and appetizing meals prepared from scratch.
The film, produced by the VII Foundation, follows the efforts of the Shah Family Foundation working with the City of Boston and Boston Public Schools to introduce the "My Way Café" program that is now getting national attention from school districts large and small. The film was released via the streaming platforms on Friday, February 28.
"Eat Up shows what is possible when good ideas and adults come together to work in the best interest of kids," said Jill Shah, President of the Shah Family Foundation. "Providing access to healthy, delicious food isn't enough. For kids to be successful in the classroom they need nutritious meals that they are excited to eat. In partnership with the City of Boston, we have done that here. I hope that the film will inspire school districts and philanthropic organizations around the country to work together."
The "My Way Café" initiative launched through a public-private partnership between the City of Boston and the Shah Family Foundation is busting the $26-mllion a year frozen school lunch industry. The program is now in 60 of the city's 125 schools.
Award winning journalist Fiona Turner produced and directed the film.
The Shah Family Foundation supports innovative and transformative work in education, healthcare and the community. We believe that interesting and lasting solutions sit where these intersect. Our primary work and support is centered in Boston, with the goal of sharing broadly the programs and innovations that prove successful in our home town.
