SANDY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dog Training Elite, the 63-unit dog training franchise, has seen monumental growth in 2021, surpassing its annual franchise sales goal before the start of Q3. In the past six months alone, Dog Training Elite welcomed six new franchisees into the system and the brand has several new openings slated through the end of the year.
Kelley Rosequist, CEO of Dog Training Elite, credits the company's rapid growth to its adaptiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We knew the pandemic was going to present unique business opportunities with more people at home. Many people have also used the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue their dream career and finally launch their own business. As a result, our 2021 franchise sales numbers were incredibly strong and we could not be more thrilled to continue this momentum through the remainder of the year."
During the pandemic, the U.S. also saw a spike in pet adoption rates and, while some industries were forced to shut down, Dog Training Elite's mobile training services were more in demand than ever before.
And the demand to own a Dog Training Elite franchise is just as strong. The brand saw a 170% increase in the number of applications in Q2 compared to Q1 as prospects took note of the timeliness of the brand's services and its ability to withstand the impacts of the pandemic. Now, with a pipeline of potential deals, the brand has plenty of momentum to ride into Q3.
"Our franchise model has proven successful and the incredible work that our franchisees have done over the past year has really shone through. As a franchisor, we are thrilled to not only see new growth within the system but also to see franchisees who are continuing to reinvest in the brand and expand within their own territories," said Rosequist.
By the start of Q3, Dog Training Elite has already surpassed its 2021 franchise sales goal by 40% and continues to garner new interest from potential franchise owners across the country. Additionally, four existing owners expanded their territories in an effort to serve a great number of people looking for specialized dog training services.
"Thus far, 2021 has been a great year for Dog Training Elite and I couldn't be more excited for the future of our brand. The pipeline is incredibly strong and we are continuing to expand our presence with new locations cropping up nationwide. It is our hope that within the next few years, Dog Training Elite will have a presence in most states across the country."
Startup costs to own a Dog Training Elite franchise range from $82,800 - $104,750. Learn more about franchise opportunities here: https://dogtrainingelite.com/franchise.
About Dog Training Elite:
With more than four decades of experience in dog training, Dog Training Elite is one of the country's leading obedience and specialized training franchises. Offering a comprehensive suite of customizable training programs, Dog Training Elite works with dogs and owners to meet any and all training needs, including therapy dog training and advanced service dog training for PTSD support, psychiatric support, mobility support, autism support, diabetic alert training, personal protection training and an array of other services. In addition to the wide breadth of services offered, Dog Training Elite differentiates itself from competitors through a uniquely human-focused approach to dog training, which focuses on helping owners and their families learn to effectively and consistently support their dog's training needs. To learn more about franchising with Dog Training Elite, visit https://dogtrainingelite.com/franchise.
Media Contact
Amy Tatnall, Mainland, 3125263996, atatnall@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Dog Training Elite