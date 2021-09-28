GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more than half of all dogs in the United States are overweight or obese, innovative company DogYears is developing an effective and robust technology platform for dog owners to tackle the most preventable, widespread and expensive health issue facing man's best friend. Through the DogYears platform, each pet receives a custom program and personalized support for their pet parent.
"This is like a personalized 'Weight Watchers' program for dogs'" said DogYears CEO Al Fosmoe. "The eye-opening fact is, overweight dogs can literally lose years of their lives due to being overweight. Excess weight increases a dog's risk of developing many serious and even life-threatening health conditions including orthopedic and joint problems, osteoarthritis, heart disease, skin and respiratory issues, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Additionally, health problems arising from being overweight can cost pet owners thousands of dollars in vet bills. We developed the DogYears platform for dogs of any size to effectively lose weight, and we're on a mission to literally save one million dog years."
Even as more than 50 million dogs in America are overweight or obese, an ideal weight loss solution has been elusive. There are many struggles around this issue for pet parents, including first recognizing their dog is overweight, and what they should weigh. The weight norms have changed so much that many pet parents think a dog is underweight when they are at a healthy weight. Pet parents also struggle to know the proper rate of weight loss and how much food to feed in order to achieve the weight goal. Once the weight is lost, they also likely don't know what adjustments in diet and lifestyle they need to make in order to maintain their dog's healthy weight.
The DogYears solution is different because it helps pet parents overcome these obstacles through ongoing programmatic education as well as support and engagement during their dog's weight loss. This is a typically time-consuming task made easier and more efficient through the DogYears platform.
Enrollment in the DogYears program begins with a health evaluation by their veterinarian and a customized feeding program that follows the gold standard American Animal Hospital Association guidelines. The program also includes a treating and exercise plan, progress trackers, educational videos, helpful hints and personalized support from the DogYears team. To complete the development of the app and program, DogYears is raising funds via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.
"The Indiegogo campaign is integral to completing the quality development of the DogYears program," said Fosmoe. "We're excited to engage with more pet owners and veterinarians and make valuable adjustments based on significant feedback from concerned pet owners. The resulting quality product will help dogs live longer, healthier and happier lives."
Interested pet owners can visit https://dogyears.app for more information and exclusive early bird discounts on the DogYears program.
About DogYears
DogYears is an early-stage technology company with a mission to help pet owners get their 50+ million overweight and obese dogs in the U.S. down to their healthy weight, thereby improving their quality of life, reducing their health risks and extending their longevity. DogYears has worked closely with veterinarians to develop a powerful, easy to follow, tech-enabled solution to provide dog owners a custom program for their dog's weight loss
Media Contact
Kistie Adams, DogYears, +1 7603828033, kistie@retaliate1st.com
SOURCE DogYears